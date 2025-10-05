Crash 9oo spike detector

This indicator is designed for Crash 900 index, and it gives sell signals using 4 different indicators which are RSI, moving averages, Parabolic Sar and the Stochastic oscillator indicator. The indicator contains trend filters to filter-out sell signals in uptrend and target sell signals in downtrend.





Key features





Non lagging indicator.

Non repaint.

Enable/disable signals options.

Trend filter.

Sell exit bars for delayed spikes

Chart timeframe (1 minute).

Crash 900 index chart.

Signal analysis









Inputs





General settings input to enable/disable alerts and notifications and also to input sell exit bars for delayed spikes

RSI inputs - contains inputs for the RSI indicator which include the RSI period, first sell level and second sell level inputs.

Stochastic oscillator inputs-contains k period, d period, slowing period and the price field inputs.

Moving averages inputs - contains two moving averages inputs which are the slow-moving average period, method and the fastmoving period, method.

Parabolic Sar inputs - contains the SAR step and the SAR maximum inputs.









After purchase, send me private message for settings