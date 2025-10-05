Boom 1ooo spike detector
- Indicateurs
- Tadiwa Sam Munyengwa
- Version: 1.1
This indicator is designed for boom 1000 index, and it gives buy signals using 4 different indicators which are RSI, moving averages, Parabolic Sar and the Stochastic oscillator indicator. The indicator contains trend filters to filter out buy signals in downtrend and target buy signals in uptrend.
Key features
- Non lagging indicator.
- Non repaint.
- Enable/disable signals options.
- Trend filter.
- Buy exit bars for delayed spikes
- Chart timeframe (1 minute).
- Boom 1000 index chart.
- Signal analysis
Inputs
- General settings input to enable/disable alerts and notifications and also to input buy exit bars for delayed spikes
- RSI inputs - contains inputs for the RSI indicator which include the RSI period, first buy level and second buy level inputs.
- Stochastic oscillator inputs-contains k period, d period, slowing period and the price field inputs.
- Moving averages inputs - contains two moving averages inputs which are the slow-moving average period, method and the fastmoving period, method.
- Parabolic Sar inputs - contains the SAR step and the SAR maximum inputs.
