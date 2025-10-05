BurstMX MT5

BurstMX: Conq

uer Gold Trading

with Advance

d Breakout Ma

stery. Experience

24/24 Automate

d Excellence with Pr

ofessional Risk

Control

Send me a private message to receive the bot optimal settings.





BurstMX has been meticulously designed and developed by the StratMX team of expert traders and software engineers. For technical support, updates, and community discussions, visit our official StratMX platform

Strategy Execution



>>> Automatic detection of support and resistance levels across recent price action to identify the most powerful breakout points

>>> Strategic placement of Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at key levels, activating instantly upon technical barrier breakouts

>>> Intelligent bidirectional trading that automatically removes opposite orders upon activation, maximizing profit opportunities

>>> Institutional-grade risk management with advanced Stop Loss protection and dynamic Trailing Stop that safeguards profits automatically

NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID !!!

========================================================================================================================================================================



Parameters:

Lot size - (default 0.01)

Magic Number - Magic number for identification (default: 123456)



Comment_B - Order comment (default: "BurstMX")



Stop Loss - Stop Loss in points (default: 250.0)



Seconday Distance - (default: 40.0)



Start Hour - Trading start hour (default: 8)



End Hour - Trading end hour (default: 17)



Max Trades Per Day - (default: 3)



Show Dashboard - (default: true)



Setup:

Currency Pair > XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe > 1H

Account Type> ECN OR LOW SPREAD







Minimum Requirements:

Account balance of at least $200

Recommended leverage: 1:30 or higher

or higher MT5 compatible broker

VPS for 24/24

========================================================================================================================================================================



Risk Warning: Trad

ing involves su

bstantial ris

k of loss. Past pe

rformance does

not guarantee futu

re results.

BurstMX may e

xperience losse

s during adverse ma

rket conditio

ns. Only trad

e with capita

l you can af

ford to lose

completely.