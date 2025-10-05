BurstMX MT5
- Experts
- Romain Anne Sophie S Dombret
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 5 octobre 2025
- Activations: 5
- Send me a private message to receive the bot optimal settings.
BurstMX has been meticulously designed and developed by the StratMX team of expert traders and software engineers. For technical support, updates, and community discussions, visit our official StratMX platform
Strategy Execution
>>> Automatic detection of support and resistance levels across recent price action to identify the most powerful breakout points
>>> Strategic placement of Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at key levels, activating instantly upon technical barrier breakouts
>>> Intelligent bidirectional trading that automatically removes opposite orders upon activation, maximizing profit opportunities
>>> Institutional-grade risk management with advanced Stop Loss protection and dynamic Trailing Stop that safeguards profits automatically
NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID !!!
Parameters:
- Lot size - (default 0.01)
- Magic Number - Magic number for identification (default: 123456)
- Comment_B - Order comment (default: "BurstMX")
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss in points (default: 250.0)
- Seconday Distance - (default: 40.0)
- Start Hour - Trading start hour (default: 8)
- End Hour - Trading end hour (default: 17)
- Max Trades Per Day - (default: 3)
- Show Dashboard - (default: true)
Setup:
- Currency Pair > XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe > 1H
- Account Type> ECN OR LOW SPREAD
Minimum Requirements:
- Account balance of at least $200
- Recommended leverage: 1:30 or higher
- MT5 compatible broker
- VPS for 24/24
