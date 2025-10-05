VVMT Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
VVMT Heat Map — Volume · Volatility · Momentum · Trend
Description
The VVMT Heat Map is a handcrafted, professional-grade indicator designed to visualize short-term market activity through a dynamic color-coded system.
Unlike traditional heat maps that compare multiple assets, this tool focuses on one symbol at a time, showing the internal heat of the market — how active, volatile, and directional the price action currently is.
Built entirely in-house by a professional trader, this indicator was engineered for clarity, precision, and sensitivity control, offering a high-quality “heat-map style” visualization that instantly reveals the rhythm of the market.
How It Works
The VVMT Heat Map combines four key market components:
-
Volume – measures market participation.
-
Volatility – captures price range expansion.
-
Momentum – quantifies directional speed.
-
Trend Strength – evaluates the consistency of price movement.
-
Blue : Quiet or consolidating phases. Ideal for range trading or early positioning.
-
Yellow : Energy buildup, potential breakout or directional push.
-
Green: Balanced trading conditions
-
Mixed colors across parameters: Transitional market phase — prepare for shift.
Why “PRO”This is not a generic store indicator or a recycled template — it’s a professionally built tool designed for traders who need fast, intuitive insight into market behavior.
The VVMT Heat Map brings together the logic and structure of institutional-grade market monitoring in a compact, visual format that feels handcrafted yet highly precise.