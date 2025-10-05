SIAB-MY unit

Custom Currency P/L Monitor

Stop calculating manually! My Unit is the essential, lightweight indicator that solves a major problem for international traders: viewing their trading performance in their local, real-world currency.





My Unit: Custom Currency P/L Monitor

The Psychology of True Value

As a trader, your brain struggles to process the true impact of abstract USD/EUR P/L. The My Unit indicator bridges this gap by instantly showing your performance in the currency that matters most—your local unit. This clarity reduces emotional noise and improves risk management by linking screen fluctuations directly to your real-life purchasing power.

Description

Stop calculating manually! My Unit is the essential, lightweight indicator that solves a major problem for international traders: viewing their trading performance in their local, real-world currency.

It instantly displays your entire total floating P/L on the chart, converted from your account currency (USD/EUR) into your preferred unit (Toman, Lira, Baht, etc.), using a custom, user-defined exchange rate.

Key Features

Real Value Display: See P/L instantly converted to Your Unit (e.g., Toman).

Custom Rate Input: Easily set and update your own exchange rate (e.g., USD to Toman).

Visual Feedback: Clear text with Green (Profit) or Red (Loss) color coding.

Fully Customizable: Choose your currency symbol, decimal places, font size, and chart corner.



