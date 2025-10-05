Drawdown limit utility

Drawdown limit is a robust risk management Utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to protect your trading account by monitoring both overall equity and daily drawdown limits in both percentage and account currency.

When predefined thresholds are exceeded, it automatically closes all open positions, cancels pending orders, and removes other EAs from the platform, ensuring strict adherence to your risk parameters.

Ideal for traders seeking to safeguard their capital with customizable, dual-metric loss control.





How does it function?

Drawdown Limit utility scans for drawdowns. Whenever a certain drawdown appears (caused by an expert advisor or trader), the utility will close all trades immidiately, cancel all pending orders and remove all expert advisors from all charts.





How to use?

Simply add Drawdown Limit utility to any chart where is currently no expert advisor attached and set desired drawdown limit. Confirm and that is it.





"Simple and practical."







