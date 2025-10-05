GoldIndicatorZonesMT4

<div class="section">

<h1>GoldIndicator_Zones_MT4_v6.4</h1>

<h2>MA Cross Trend Zone Indicator (Full Trend Range + Dynamic High/Low Updates + ATR Adaptive)</h2>





<h3>Product Overview</h3>

<p>

GoldIndicator_Zones_MT4_v6.4 is designed for spot gold and other forex instruments. It identifies bullish or bearish trends using moving average crossovers

and adapts to market volatility with ATR. The indicator dynamically draws trend zones and arrow signals, clearly displaying current market trends to help

traders identify opportunities and improve decision-making efficiency.

</p >





<h3>Key Features</h3>

<ul>

<li><strong>Multi-Timeframe MA Trend Detection:</strong> Determines trend direction via short-term (default 31) and long-term (default 144) MA crossovers.

Custom timeframe selection supported (M1~H4).</li>

<li><strong>Full Trend Zone Display:</strong> Automatically draws trend zone rectangles indicating trend start points. Zones update dynamically with

high/low points and extend to the latest bar.</li>

<li><strong>ATR Adaptive Offset:</strong> Uses ATR to adaptively offset zone and arrow positions, filtering noise and improving signal accuracy.</li>

<li><strong>Signal Arrow Alerts:</strong> Arrow signals appear at MA crossovers, offset by ATR to avoid overlap. Can be toggled on/off.</li>

<li><strong>Dynamic Trend Management:</strong> Closes previous trend zone on trend reversal for clarity; current zone extends dynamically with latest bars.</li>

<li><strong>Visual Optimization & UX:</strong> Zones support background fill; extension bars can be configured for better visual representation.</li>

</ul>





<h3>Use Cases</h3>

<p>

Assists scalpers, swing, and trend traders in identifying market direction; suitable for gold, silver, forex, and CFD trading; serves as a visual tool

for MA strategies, ATR filtering, or support/resistance analysis.

</p >





<h3>Inputs</h3>

<table>

<tr>

<th>Parameter</th>

<th>Default</th>

<th>Description</th>

</tr>

<tr><td>Timeframe</td><td>M15</td><td>Analysis timeframe</td></tr>

<tr><td>ShortMAPeriod</td><td>31</td><td>Short-term MA period</td></tr>

<tr><td>LongMAPeriod</td><td>144</td><td>Long-term MA period</td></tr>

<tr><td>BullishColor</td><td>Lime</td><td>Bullish zone color</td></tr>

<tr><td>BearishColor</td><td>Red</td><td>Bearish zone color</td></tr>

<tr><td>ShowArrows</td><td>true</td><td>Show crossover arrows</td></tr>

<tr><td>ZoneExtendBars</td><td>1</td><td>Zone extension bars</td></tr>

<tr><td>ATRPeriod</td><td>14</td><td>ATR period</td></tr>

<tr><td>ATRMultiplier</td><td>1.5</td><td>ATR multiplier for zone/arrow offset</td></tr>

</table>





<h3>Advantages</h3>

<ul>

<li>Real-time trend zone updates reflecting market changes</li>

<li>Clear arrow signals at MA crossovers</li>

<li>ATR adaptive offset reduces false signals</li>

<li>Highly customizable parameters for different instruments and strategies</li>

<li>Compatible with EAs or manual trading</li>

</ul>

</div>





