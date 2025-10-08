YM Forex Pro EA

🤖 YM FOREX PRO – Smart USDCAD Trading Robot



YM Forex PRO is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for USDCAD.

It combines an enhanced Bollinger Bands strategy with a powerful capital-management system, designed to deliver intelligent, consistent, and low-risk trading performance.





📊 Developed for traders who value precision, stability, and safety, YM Forex PRO adapts automatically to every market condition — detecting the strongest setups and executing trades with accuracy.

💡 In the backtest video, the EA successfully turned $1,000 into over $28,000, maintaining controlled risk and smooth equity growth.

⚙️ Operating Specifications

Symbol: USDCAD (works exclusively on this pair)

Timeframe: M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 ( He Perfers M1 )

Leverage: Minimum 1:500

Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD

Account Type: Any broker account (preferably STP / ECN / swap-free)

Recommended Balance: 1000 USD or higher for optimal performance

Lot Management: Dynamic lot sizing based on equity

Trading Hours: 24/5 automatic operation – no manual intervention required

Compatible Platforms: MT5 depending on version

VPS Recommended: Yes, for uninterrupted execution

🔑 Key Advantages

📈 Upgraded Bollinger Bands Engine: Filters noise and identifies high-probability signals.

⚙️ Advanced Capital Management: Smart risk control ensures steady account growth.

🧠 Auto-Adapt to Market Volatility: Adjusts behavior dynamically to USDCAD’s conditions.

🔒 Safe Trading Logic: Focused on capital protection with controlled drawdown.

🚀 Proven Backtest Results: From $1,000 → $28,000, showing strong consistency.

Final Touch

🚀 Start your smart trading journey today with YM FOREX PRO!

Let it manage your trades with confidence — watch your capital grow, safely and efficiently.

⚡ Real performance. Controlled risk. Proven results.