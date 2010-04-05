ReactiveFX

REACTIVE FX v1.85 - Your Ultimate Gold Trading Companion
Welcome to REACTIVE FX – The Smart, Adaptive Gold Trader!

Are you ready to harness the power of gold's dynamic movements with an EA that's built for precision and protection? REACTIVE FX v1.85 is your all-in-one automated trading powerhouse, designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 15-minute timeframe. Crafted with cutting-edge market responsiveness, it dynamically adjusts to live conditions while prioritizing risk control and profitability.

Copyright © 2025 Juan Miguel Patente | Telegram: https://t.me/REACTIVE_FX

Whether you're a seasoned trader or dipping your toes into automation, REACTIVE FX delivers seamless performance with a sleek dashboard for real-time insights. Download it today and let it react to opportunities while you relax!

NOTE: For backtesting, use 99.90% quality tick data to obtain accurate backtest reports. If not, the results may show a downtrend curve. This EA is exclusively for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe only!

Quick Guide: Download Tickstory for MT4 Tick Data Backtesting (XAUUSD Focus)

1. Visit www.tickstory.com.

2. Click "Download" > Select "Tickstory Lite" (free version).

3. Run the installer (.exe for Windows) and follow prompts.4

. Launch Tickstory—ready for XAUUSD data downloads (search symbol, pick Dukascopy provider for 99.90% quality).

Features Profile: Why Choose REACTIVE FX?

REACTIVE FX stands out with its intelligent, multi-layered approach to gold trading. Here's what makes it a game-changer:

- Dynamic Market Response Engine: Automatically detects and capitalizes on gold's natural swings using adaptive price level monitoring. It places strategic entry points based on recent bar extremes, ensuring timely reactions without overcomplicating setups.
  
- Smart Position Scaling: Enhances exposure during favorable recoveries by adding layers at predefined intervals, helping to smooth out drawdowns and amplify gains in aligned conditions.

- Advanced Volatility Shield: Monitors market turbulence in real-time and halts new actions or closes positions during extreme swings, keeping your account safe from wild rides. This includes proactive prevention of trading during high-impact news events by detecting sudden volatility spikes associated with economic releases.

- Trend-Aware Filtering: Integrates momentum indicators to avoid entries in overly chaotic or one-sided environments, focusing only on high-probability responsive opportunities.

- Adaptive Market Condition Handler: Seamlessly adjusts its behavior across varying market phases – from calm ranges to trending bursts – ensuring optimal performance in ranging, trending, or volatile sessions without manual tweaks.

- Profit-Locking Trailing Mechanism: Once in the green, it intelligently trails protective levels across all layers, securing profits while allowing room for continued upside.

- Dual Risk Management Modes: Choose between direct broker-integrated safeguards or hidden execution for ECN compatibility, with customizable distance buffers for ultimate flexibility.

- Real-Time Performance Dashboard: A stunning on-chart GUI tracks everything from floating P/L to peak equity, drawdowns, and live gold spot – all in a clean, black-gold theme for easy monitoring.

- Broker-Agnostic Safety Nets: Built-in checks for spreads, margins, and slippage ensure smooth operation across platforms, with visual clutter hidden for backtesting clarity.

- Proven Gold Focus: Optimized for XAUUSD's unique pip structure (treating pips as price points for accuracy), delivering consistent results on M15 charts.

- Lightweight & Efficient: Low resource usage, with debug modes for pros and one-click setup for beginners. No internet or external data needed – pure MT4 power!

🔒 Safety First – No Dangerous Strategies Here!: REACTIVE FX emphatically avoids risky systems like Martingale or grid trading, which can lead to catastrophic losses. Instead, it uses fixed lot sizing by default (0.01 lots for conservative starts) and ensures every single position is equipped with a built-in stop loss from the moment it opens, providing ironclad protection against adverse moves.

Bottom Line: REACTIVE FX isn't just an EA; it's your reactive partner that turns gold's volatility into verifiable growth. Backtested for robustness, forward-tested for real-world wins. Minimum required starting balance: $200 for optimal performance!



Installation Guide: Get Started in Minutes

Setting up REACTIVE FX is straightforward – no coding required! Follow these steps to launch it on MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Step 1: Download & Prepare
- Download the REACTIVEFX.ex4 file
- Ensure you have MT4 installed (free from your broker like IC Markets, Pepperstone, or XM).
- Log in to your live or demo account (demo recommended for first runs).

Step 2: Install the EA
1. Open MT4 and go to File > Open Data Folder.
2. Navigate to MQL4 > Experts folder.
3. Copy-paste the REACTIVEFX.ex4 file into the Experts folder.
4. Restart MT4 (or right-click in Navigator > Refresh).
5. The EA will appear under Expert Advisors in the Navigator panel.

Step 3: Attach to Chart
1. Open a new chart for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe. (Pro Tip: Right-click chart > Properties > ensure "Show trade levels" is off if you prefer clean visuals.)
2. Drag REACTIVE FX from Navigator onto the chart.
3. In the popup, review Common tab: Enable "Allow live trading" and "Allow DLL imports" (if prompted).
4. Switch to Inputs tab: Customize parameters (see guide below). Click OK.
5. A smiley face 😊 appears in the top-right corner? You're live! ¬😔 If NOT, check Tools > Options > Expert Advisors for restrictions.

Step 4: Verify & Monitor
- The EA will auto-theme your chart (black background, gold accents) and display the dashboard at the top-left.
- Check the Experts tab in Terminal for logs (e.g., "EA initialized successfully").
- Run on demo first for 1-2 weeks to observe behavior.
- Important: Only one instance per account – attach to one XAUUSD M15 chart max.

Troubleshooting
- EA Won't Load? Ensure auto-trading is ON (green button in toolbar) and no antivirus blocks MT4 folders.
- No Trades? Confirm spread < MaxSpreadPips and sufficient margin.
- Visual Issues? Toggle HideTradeVisuals in inputs.
- Need help? Message @REACTIVE_FX on Telegram!

Ready to Trade? With installation done, tweak inputs and let REACTIVE FX do the heavy lifting!

---

Parameter Inputs Guide: Customize for Your Style

REACTIVE FX's inputs are grouped for ease. Defaults are battle-tested for conservative gold trading, but adjust based on your risk tolerance. All pips are calibrated for XAUUSD (1 pip = 0.10 price move, so SL_Pips=10000 means 100.00 distance).

Core Trading Settings
Parameter | Default | Description | Recommended Range | Tips
ManualLots | 0.0 | Fixed lot size per trade (ignores risk calc if >0). Set to 0 for auto-sizing. | 0.01–0.50 | Use 0 for beginners; 0.10 for $5K accounts.
RiskPercent | 2.0 | % of balance risked per initial layer (auto-lots only). | 1.0–5.0 | 2% balances aggression & safety; lower for small accounts.
SL_Pips | 10000 | Protective distance in points (e.g., 10000 = 100.00 price buffer). | 5000–15000 | Wider for volatile sessions; test via Strategy Tester.
TP_Pips | 5000 | Profit target distance in points (e.g., 5000 = 50.00). | 3000–8000 | 1:2 risk-reward default; scale up for trends.
Offset_Pips | 2 | Buffer beyond key levels for entry triggers. | 1–5 | 2 pips avoids false triggers; higher for choppy markets.

Execution & Safety Controls
Parameter | Default | Description | Recommended Range | Tips
Slippage | 3 | Max price deviation allowed on entries/exits (points). | 2–5 | 3 works for most; increase during news.
MagicNumber | 12345 | Unique ID to filter EA trades (avoids conflicts). | 10000–99999 | Change if running multiple EAs.
MaxSpreadPips | 50 | Max allowable spread before skipping actions. | 20–100 | 50 for gold; tighten to 30 for low-spread brokers.
UseHiddenSLTP | false | true=Hidden mode (ECN-friendly, no visible SL/TP); false=Direct set on open. | false/true | Use true for strict ECN; false for reliability.

Profit Protection & Filtering
Parameter | Default | Description | Recommended Range | Tips
TrailStart | 2000 | Points of total profit before trailing activates. | 1000–3000 | 2000 ensures breathing room; lower for quick locks.
TrailStep | 1000 | Trailing distance buffer (includes spread adjustment). | 500–1500 | 1000 for steady protection; pair with TrailStart.


Display & Debug Options
Parameter | Default | Description | Recommended Range | Tips
DebugTrailing | false | Logs trailing details in Experts tab. | false/true | Enable for analysis; disable live.
DebugSLTP | false | Logs safeguard calculations. | false/true | Useful for setup tweaks.
DebugPL | false | Logs P/L tracking (unused in v1.85). | false/true | Future-proof; leave off.
HideTradeVisuals | true | Hides arrows/lines in backtests for clean dashboard. | true/false | true for visuals; false to see entries.

Pro Tip: Start with defaults on demo. Use MT4 Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R) with "Every tick" mode for quick sims. Optimize SL/TP via genetic algo for your broker!
99.90% TICKS DATA is required upon backtesting this EA. if not you will get a downtrend curve.
---

💡 Usage Tips & Best Practices

- Account Setup: Minimum required starting balance: $200, with 1:500+ leverage recommended. ECN brokers shine with hidden mode.
- Trading Hours: Best during London/NY overlap (8 AM–12 PM GMT) for liquidity.
- Monitoring: Watch the dashboard for spread, P/L, and drawdown. Set MT4 alerts for >5% DD.
- Scaling Up: After 1 month demo success, go live with 1% risk. Track via Myfxbook.
- News Events: EA auto-skips high-vol, but pause manually for FOMC/NFP.



Produits recommandés
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
PropTradeMaster
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Unlock Precision Trading with PropTradeMaster: Your Expert Forex Trading Solution PropTradeMaster is a cutting-edge Forex robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Using advanced neural networks and NSA-core technology, it delivers precise market insights and adapts to changing conditions, providing you with the edge you need to succeed. Detailed User Manual For comprehensive instructions and deeper insights into how PropTradeMaster operates, please refer to the included Manual Guide.
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT4 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI) Bougies classiques Heiken As
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Granite Anvil NQ MT4
Marco Mendez Antuña
Experts
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders wh
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
Experts
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Project Gold
Zhi Cheng Guan
Experts
Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Elite Ranger
Amirhossein Heydarijokani
Experts
Pas de martingale Pas d'anti-martingale Pas de grille Pas de HFT Pas de doublement Chaque position a son stoploss Recommandations pour cette ÉE Je recommande fortement   l'EURCHF   , mais les paires de devises EURJPY et EURCAD donneraient également de bons résultats. Pour l'EURCHF,   il est recommandé d'utiliser M30, mais M5, M15, H1 sont également de bons délais. EA devrait fonctionner sur un bon compte   ECN   . La moyenne   des épargnés   ne doit pas dépasser   10 points   . Le niveau d'arrê
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Présentation de HFT KING EA – Le roi ultime du trading HFT ! Ce système de trading haute fréquence entièrement automatisé est conçu pour révolutionner votre expérience de trading grâce à son algorithme avancé et ses fonctionnalités de pointe. HFT King utilise une combinaison unique d'analyse technique, d'intelligence artificielle, de trading haute fréquence et d'apprentissage automatique pour fournir aux traders des signaux de trading fiables et rentables. La technologie de pointe de HFT King es
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
AI TRADING SYSTEM pour MT4 - Votre ultime machine à profit alimentée par l'IA ! Débloquez l'avenir du trading avec AI TRADING SYSTEM , un conseiller expert (EA) de pointe qui utilise de puissantes stratégies alimentées par l'IA pour maximiser les profits sur toutes les paires de devises. Bien qu'il soit conçu pour la polyvalence, il offre des performances exceptionnelles sur les principales paires telles que EUR/USD, GBP/USD et USD/JPY, vous aidant à rester en avance sur le marché. Avec deux mod
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.43 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
La quintessence d'une approche intégrée, dont l'objectif principal est de réaliser des gains à long terme de manière réaliste avec des risques minimaux pour le trader. La base repose sur des concepts de trading avancés en combinaison avec l'apprentissage automatique, qui se renforcent mutuellement de manière efficace. Une autre caractéristique unique est que le système n'a pas besoin d'être optimisé, car cette fonction est déléguée à mes serveurs. Le système met en œuvre un trading conservateur
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Titan Gold AI
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
1 (1)
Experts
Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor for Forex & Gold Trading Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Key Features Works on all currency pairs, including Gold (XAUUSD). Smart session filtering: Asia – London – New York. Dynamic money management suitable for small and large accounts. Trailing Stop and BreakEven systems for profit protec
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Grille et système de rupture adaptatif Velora est un Expert Advisor de haute qualité conçu à partir du cœur d'Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), avec un moteur de grille adaptatif, une logique de suivi dynamique, des mécanismes de clôture partielle et des entrées automatisées basées sur la volatilité. Conçu pour les traders recherchant un mélange d'agressivité, de sécurité et d'adaptabilité, Velora n'est pas seulement réactif, il est réactif. Points forts principaux Moteur de rupture
Silicon Ex
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    Buyers receive
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
AurumMind
Tatsiana Mironava
Experts
Робот рассчитывает с помощью математический моделей точки поддержки и сопротивления цены, после этого определяет тренд и его силу. Текущий ордер, который открыт, робот сопровождает с помощью ТрейлингСтопа, постоянно подтягивая СтопЛосс следом за движением цены. Скачайте демо версию робот с этого сайта, запустите тестер стратегий и протестируйте робота на паре XAUUSD. Торговые рекомендации: таймфрейм любой. пара XAUUSD (GOLD) минимальный депозит 100$ максимальный рекомендуемый спред до 25 пунктов
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
现在有10人一个月最低30美元租借,10人后恢复1000美元 1.  严格遵守交易限制 ：仅用于黄金交易，绝不套用其他代码，避免违规操作带来的风险。 2.  关注风险预警 ：主动监测市场动态或产品方发布的大数据风险时段提示，确保交易时间与风险时段隔离3小时。 交易时间隔断3小时 ：   要求在大数据风险时段，产品需停止交易，且与风险时段保持 3小时的物理时间间隔 （例如：风险时段为14:00-15:00，则产品需在12:00前或18:00后交易）。 3.  理解风险自负条款 ：清楚违规操作或市场波动可能导致的亏损由自身承担，做好风险承受评估。 4.  咨询产品支持 ：若对“大数据风险时段”的具体判定标准、交易隔断的操作细节等有疑问，建议联系产品官方客服获取明确指引，避免误解。 5.  谨慎操作 ：鉴于黄金市场本身波动性，结合产  品特定规则，建议制定合理的交易计划,交易资金不得超过总资金的两成,建议自己设置止盈 6.请重新设置参数     开仓平仓参数  该程序主要为了自动移动止损平仓  
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Richter mt4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Experts
L'EA (Expert Advisor) ouvre une position lorsque le marché commence à bouger pendant la session de New York (volume accru). De cette manière, l'élan est soutenu par le volume, et nous pouvons atteindre le Take Profit avec une forte probabilité instantanément. Signal (292%, 10% DD) :   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 Entrée basée sur l'élan pendant la session de New York L'EA détecte l'élan caché via les FVG (Fair Value Gaps) sur des unités de temps inférieures. Lorsque l'élan est d
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Pearl Robot MT4
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
Experts
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis