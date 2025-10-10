Exclusively available on the MQL5 Marketplace. Developed over a period of 5 years (since 2020)

Ai Medusa - This is a real trading algorithm. The results are a very stable growth curve.

Completely safe and reliable, the most powerful robotic system in the world.

Does not use dangerous trading methods.Works with 28 major and cross currency pairs.

Powered by DeepSeek + BlackBox.AI Always sets Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Breakeven. --------------------------------------------------------------- The Expert Advisor doesn't work in the tester! It requires a real market. Please follow the live signal.

MONITORING - CLICK

Recommendations:

Trading pair : EURUSD (it will pick up other currency pairs automatically)

: EURUSD (it will pick up other currency pairs automatically) Timeframe: H1

H1 Minimum deposit: 50$

Trading leverage : 1:100 and higher

: 1:100 and higher Broker: Any broker with a low spread

Any broker with a low spread VPS: Use a VPS so that the advisor works 24/7





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)





Can I backtest Ai Medusa?

No. Ai Medusa cannot be tested in Strategy Tester because its functionality depends on a live connection to various AI models. These AIs respond only in real time, so this behavior cannot be emulated in traditional backtests.

How can I test Ai Medusa before buying?

We've specifically created a monthly rental option so you can test and see all the benefits of our advisor. You can install it on either a demo or a live account . (The monthly rental is a temporary option; it will no longer be available.)

Is it possible to trade on Prop Firms?

Yes, Ai Medusa is fully compatible with Prop Firms, but you'll need to download a special set file first.

Why doesn't Ai Medusa use Martingale, Grid, etc.?

Our main goal is healthy trading. We all know what advisors that use martingale or grid trading can lead to – specifically, a loss of the deposit. Therefore, our advisor trades exclusively with stop-loss and take-profit orders. All trades are controlled by AI.

How do I get a license? What is it for?

We took the advisor's security seriously and decided to manage everything through our servers to prevent hackers from gaining unauthorized access to the Ai Medusa advisor. After renting or purchasing, you need to send us your trading terminal account number. We'll send you a confirmation message back, along with a link to join our private chat.

Is Ai Medusa easy to use?

The Ai Medusa is a highly advanced tool with numerous parameters, but all operations take place on our servers. Simply install the EA according to the instructions and enjoy your profits. Read the full installation instructions below (just 3 clicks and the EA is ready to trade).





Blog Posts:





Developer Ai Medusa

@developer_ea