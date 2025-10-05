Hedge Guard

HedgeGuard EA – Smart, Automated Trading

HedgeGuard EA intelligently manages BUY and SELL trades using EMAs trends, MACD signals, and candle detection. It dynamically adjusts lot sizes, enforces risk limits, and automatically closes profitable trades for optimal performance. Perfect for traders seeking a hands-off, fully automated trading solution.


Overview:

HedgeGuard EA is a versatile and fully automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader that manages both BUY and SELL trades efficiently. Built for traders who want to combine technical indicators with dynamic trade management, this EA ensures smart entries, controlled risk, and automated trade closing according to customizable parameters.

Key Features:

  • Adaptive Trading Logic:

    • Opens BUY trades on bullish signals (candles, EMAs, MACD alignment).

    • Opens SELL trades on bearish signals (candles, EMAs, MACD alignment).

  • Dynamic Lot Management:

    • Supports fixed or dynamic lot sizing based on account equity and trade balance.

    • Option to use full lot size or calculate proportional to market conditions.

  • Advanced Trade Control:

    • Limit maximum positions and lots per trade direction.

    • Multiple options for closing trades: by profit range, candle, or MACD/EMA signals.

    • Automatically closes profitable trades when thresholds are met.

  • Technical Indicators:

    • EMAs trend confirmation.

    • MACD signals.

    • Candle detection for precise timing of entries and exits.

  • Risk Management & Safety:

    • Checks for margin availability before opening trades.

    • Prevents exceeding maximum lot sizes and position limits.

    • Option to automatically balance BUY/SELL exposure.

  • Customizable Parameters:

    • Timeframes for opening/closing trades.

    • Profit thresholds for auto-close.

    • Close type options (single, combination, or all profitable trades).

    • Magic number assignment and EA name labeling for easier management.

  • User-Friendly:

    • Fully compatible with MQL platforms.

    • Easy-to-configure inputs to suit your trading strategy.

Benefits:

  • Automates trade execution based on proven technical indicators.

  • Reduces emotional trading by enforcing strict entry and exit rules.

  • Flexible and customizable to fit different trading styles.

  • Protects capital through risk checks and position limits.

Recommended for:
Traders looking for a reliable, hands-off trading solution that adapts to market conditions, maximizes profits, and reduces trading errors.

Installation:

  1. Copy the .mq5 or .mq4 file into the Experts folder of your MetaTrader platform.

  2. Compile in MetaEditor.

  3. Attach to your chart and configure your preferred settings.





