MV2 Frequencias
- Indicateurs
- Robson Ferreira
- Version: 1.1
- Functional in Forex Market
- Functional in B3 – Bolsa Brasil Balcão
Motivation
💡 Developed to measure the percentage amplitudes of an asset, it helps quickly identify support and resistance zones. It provides agility and clarity in your setup, facilitating decision-making during strong directional moves or counter-trend situations.
This DEMO version works on MetaTrader 5 in Demo account and Strategy Tester.
Functionality
Input Parameters
suporte1 , suporte2 , suporte3 : percentage variation values for each support level (e.g., 0.50 %, 1 %, 1.50 %).
resistencia1 , resistencia2 , resistencia3 : percentage variation values for each resistance level (e.g., 0.50 %, 1 %, 1.50 %).
estilo and estilo2 : line style for support and resistance (e.g., solid, dotted).
nivel_linha and nivel_linha2 : line width for support and resistance.
nivel_cor and InpColor2 : line color for support and resistance.
exibir_nivel_0 : enables the 0% level line (zero point of the indicator).
estilo3 , nivel_linha3 , InpColor3 : style, width, and color of the 0% level line.
exibir_percentual : enables the display of percentages next to the lines for easier visual reading of the indicator.
