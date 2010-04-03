Average Daily Range Plus MT5

Average Daily Range Plus — Trade the day, not the guess.


Know exactly how far price usually moves today so you can plan entries, targets, and exits with confidence

  • Instant context: See today’s progress vs the multi-day Average Weekly, Daily, or Hourly Range

  • Better sizing: Set stops/targets that match volatility—no more random pips

  • Lightweight & universal: Works on any symbol/timeframe; plug in and trade


Result: Fewer overextended entries, clearer profit targets, tighter risk.



