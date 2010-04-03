Time Frame Display MT5

Time Frame Display — a clean, multi-timeframe heads-up display.

This shows bar/candle direction for all timeframes. The text will appear green when the current price is higher than the open and red when lower. Other optional features include a countdown clock to take hold of every moment and trend direction arrows. Trend arrows are ran by an algorithm that reads raw price data only. A gray dash will appear when neither bullish or bearish—giving you quality signals without the noise.

Improve your market alignment

Instantly reads multi-timeframe market direction

Tight as a drum market timing through simple visual observation

Add a layer of complexity and nuance by showing the Trend Arrows

Easily adjustable sizing, spacing, and colors.

Lightweight and clean coding that updates every second

Good tool in strategy tester with other indicators

Perfect for: quick bias checks, MTF alignment, and timing entries without clutter.