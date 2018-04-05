WVAP or EMA Scalping CO

I'll create a professional product description for your EA:

VWAP/EMA Crossover Scalper EA

Version 3.01 | Professional Automated Trading System

Overview

The VWAP/EMA Crossover Scalper is an advanced automated trading expert advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines two powerful trading strategies - traditional EMA crossovers and volume-weighted average price (VWAP) analysis - to identify high-probability entry points in the forex market. Optimized for M5 timeframe scalping, this EA delivers consistent signals with comprehensive risk management features.

Trading Modes

Dual Strategy System:Recommended Settings

  • EMA Crossover Mode: Uses fast (10), slow (21), and trend (50) period exponential moving averages to detect momentum shifts
  • VWAP Crossover Mode: Applies volume-weighted average price calculations across multiple periods for institutional-level analysis

Core Features

Signal Confirmation:

  • Fast/Slow crossover detection with trend filter
  • Optional RSI confirmation (14-period, customizable overbought/oversold levels)
  • Prevents false signals during ranging markets

Risk Management:

  • Customizable stop loss and take profit (pips)
  • Automatic breakeven protection
  • Optional trailing stop with adjustable distance and step
  • Daily trade limit and maximum daily loss protection
  • Margin verification before order placement

Trading Sessions:

  • London Session (08:00-17:00)
  • New York Session (13:00-22:00)
  • Asian Session (00:00-09:00)
  • Flexible session selection

Advanced Features:

  • Auto-close positions at target profit
  • Martingale system with level limits (HIGH RISK - use with caution)
  • Real-time news impact assessment
  • Broker-validated stop distance calculations
  • Comprehensive on-chart dashboard

Dashboard Display

Real-time monitoring includes:

  • Account balance, equity, free margin
  • Current spread and trading session
  • Market sentiment (bullish/bearish/neutral)
  • News impact level (low/medium/high)
  • Daily trades and profit/loss
  • Active risk management features

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Recommended Timeframe: M5 (works on other timeframes with adjusted expectations)
  • Minimum Deposit: $100+ recommended
  • Lot Size: Fully customizable with broker validation
  • Magic Number: 234567 (change if running multiple EAs)

Important Warnings

Martingale Feature: When enabled, this feature multiplies lot sizes after losses. This carries EXTREMELY HIGH RISK and can lead to rapid account drawdown. Only use with proper understanding and risk capital you can afford to lose.

Broker Requirements: This EA requires brokers with:

  • Minimum stop distance of 20+ pips (configurable)
  • Low latency execution
  • Competitive spreads for scalping

Live Trading: Always test thoroughly in Strategy Tester and demo accounts before live deployment. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Recommended Settings

Stop Loss: 30 pips

Take Profit: 45 pips

Lot Size: 0.01 (per $1000)

Use Breakeven: true

Use Trailing Stop: false (until comfortable)

Use Martingale: false (dangerous for beginners)

Max Daily Trades: 20-50

Max Daily Loss: 2-5% of account


Support & Updates

  • Broker compatibility validated
  • Stop loss calculation optimized for various brokers
  • Throttled modification system prevents over-trading
  • Comprehensive error logging

Disclaimer: Trading forex carries substantial risk. This EA is a tool to assist trading decisions but does not guarantee profits. Users should understand the strategy, test thoroughly, and never risk more than they can afford to lose. The developer is not responsible for trading losses.


