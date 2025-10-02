Time Frame Display
- Indicateurs
- Timothy Lee Armstrong
- Version: 1.22
- Mise à jour: 2 octobre 2025
TimeFrame Display — a clean, multi-timeframe heads-up display. Please enjoy this indicator, on the house (free).
This shows bar/candle direction for all timeframes. The text will appear green when the current price is higher than the open and red when lower. Other optional features include a countdown clock to take hold of every moment and trend direction arrows. Trend arrows are ran by an algorithm that reads raw price data only. A gray dash will appear when neither bullish or bearish—giving you quality signals without the noise.
Improve your market alignment
-
Instantly reads multi-timeframe market direction
-
Tight as a drum market timing through simple visual observation
-
Add a layer of complexity and nuance by showing the Trend Arrows
-
Easily adjustable sizing, spacing, and colors.
-
Lightweight and clean coding that updates every second
Perfect for: quick bias checks, MTF alignment, and timing entries without clutter.