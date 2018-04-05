Mozaka Final Boss

Hey trader, I’m not your average Expert Advisor. I am Mozaka Final Boss, a pure-blooded XAU/USD predator designed to hunt profits in the gold market with surgical precision.

Gold is wild, ruthless, and unforgiving — but that’s exactly why I thrive here. I was built to dominate volatility, survive chaos, and extract profits from market swings that leave other bots bleeding.


I don’t play guessing games. I’m wired with a multi-indicator confluence engine that ensures every entry has a backbone of logic and confirmation:

But that’s just the surface. While most robots are trapped on intraday charts, I look higher — I scan the D1 and W1 timeframes to confirm the real direction of gold before setting pending orders.

90% Discount: Price will increase with $100 after every 5 purchases. Original price $1,970

Key feature

  • Interactive account info dashboard
  • Auto-lot function incorporated
  • Customizable risk management
  • Dynamic trailing stop
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No dangerous risk techniques
  • No HFT trading

Recommendations

  • Symbol: Preferably XAUUSD (can also trade other markets)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Broker: Preferably RoboForex or IC Markets (can also trade in any broker)
  • Account type: ECN, low spread
IMPORTANT: Once you purchase the EA make sure you DM me right away I add you to Mozaka Trading Group for updates and set files


I am Mozaka Final Boss. The last face the gold market sees before it surrenders profits. If you’re looking for a bot that hides behind safe sideways trading, I’m not for you. But if you’re ready for a machine that combines power, intelligence, and discipline — then gear up.

Because I don’t just trade gold… I dominate it.


