Mozaka Final Boss
- Experts
- Elvis Wangai Muriithi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Hey trader, I’m not your average Expert Advisor. I am Mozaka Final Boss, a pure-blooded XAU/USD predator designed to hunt profits in the gold market with surgical precision.
Gold is wild, ruthless, and unforgiving — but that’s exactly why I thrive here. I was built to dominate volatility, survive chaos, and extract profits from market swings that leave other bots bleeding.
I don’t play guessing games. I’m wired with a multi-indicator confluence engine that ensures every entry has a backbone of logic and confirmation:
But that’s just the surface. While most robots are trapped on intraday charts, I look higher — I scan the D1 and W1 timeframes to confirm the real direction of gold before setting pending orders.
Key feature
- Interactive account info dashboard
- Auto-lot function incorporated
- Customizable risk management
- Dynamic trailing stop
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No dangerous risk techniques
- No HFT trading
Recommendations
- Symbol: Preferably XAUUSD (can also trade other markets)
- Timeframe: H1
- Broker: Preferably RoboForex or IC Markets (can also trade in any broker)
- Account type: ECN, low spread
|IMPORTANT: Once you purchase the EA make sure you DM me right away I add you to Mozaka Trading Group for updates and set files
I am Mozaka Final Boss. The last face the gold market sees before it surrenders profits. If you’re looking for a bot that hides behind safe sideways trading, I’m not for you. But if you’re ready for a machine that combines power, intelligence, and discipline — then gear up.
Because I don’t just trade gold… I dominate it.