Volumatic Fair Value Gaps MT5

Volumatic Fair Value Gaps is a precision-engineered indicator for identifying, analyzing, and visualizing Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) backed by volume intelligence. This tool goes beyond standard FVG plotting by dissecting volume dynamics inside each gap using lower-timeframe sampling, offering clear insight into whether bulls or bears dominate the imbalance. Designed for technical traders, this indicator overlays high-probability gaps only, visualizes bullish vs. bearish volume composition, and provides real-time alerts and a clean dashboard summary of active zones. With advanced options like Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis and the ability to filter out mitigated/touched gaps, Volumatic is your edge in reading market structure with accuracy and speed.

Performance Optimized : Smart limiters prevent overload from too many boxes

Gap Volume Labeling : Total volume of the FVG clearly marked

Volume Split Bars : 100% stacked Bull/Bear bars next to each gap

Auto-remove touched/mitigated zones to clean up charts and focus on fresh imbalances

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Volume Analysis : Sample from 10× lower TF to dissect volume inside each FVG

HOW TO USE

Enable Bullish/Bearish FVGs as needed for your strategy Adjust size filtering to focus on stronger gaps (raise percentile threshold to filter weak ones) Set Mitigation Source: Close = stricter confirmation

High/Low = faster reaction Monitor Volume Split Bars: Bullish FVG with high Bull % = strong demand

Bearish FVG with high Bear % = strong supply Use Total Volume Data to assess the significance of the gap Follow Alerts to react instantly when a new FVG appears or price enters an active one Use Dashboard Readings to gauge overall market imbalance (bullish vs bearish pressure) Enable 'Remove Touched Zones' for a clean chart showing only active, untouched FVGs Combine with structure, trend, or bias tools to refine entries, exits, and confluence

CONCLUSION

Volumatic Fair Value Gaps gives traders the clearest view yet of market imbalances — not just where they are, but who’s behind them. By blending precise gap detection, lower timeframe volume analytics, and real-time interaction tools like alerts and mitigation filters, this indicator is designed for traders who demand high signal quality and market insight.

Use it to prioritize high-quality gaps, confirm entries with volume dominance, and stay ahead of price rebalancing behavior. Whether you trade reversals, continuations, or trend-following strategies — Volumatic empowers your edge.