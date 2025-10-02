AlphaTrend Pro Analyzer
- Indicateurs
- Ricky Andreas
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🔹 AlphaTrend Pro Analyzer + QM Breakout Fibo RR
✅ BUY Setup:
-
Check AlphaTrend (Multi Timeframes):
Wait for at least 2 BUY signals on higher timeframes (e.g., M15 & M5).
-
Lower Timeframe (M1/M5):
Look for a Quasimodo (QM) pattern – confirm with a breakout arrow.
-
Draw Fibonacci:
From the breakout arrow to the QM head.
-
Buy Stop Entry:
If the candle breaks above the blue cloud, place a Buy Stop.
-
Take Profit Targets:
🎯 TP1 = 161.8
🎯 TP2 = 261.8
-
Re-entry Setup:
If price pulls back to the Left Shoulder – Head zone, re-enter BUY.
TP at 161.8, then set BEP (Break Even Point) for the rest.
🎯 Pro Tips:
-
Best used during trending markets
-
Confirm trend direction + QM pattern
-
Entry only if candle closes above the blue cloud
💬 "This system has been tested and performs very well. Use it wisely — may it bring you consistent profits!"
🔹 AlphaTrend Pro Analyzer + QM Breakout Fibo RR
✅ Setup BUY:
-
Cek AlphaTrend (Multi TF):
Tunggu minimal 2 sinyal BUY di TF besar (contoh: M15 & M5 ).
-
TF Kecil (M1/M5):
Cari pola Quasimodo (QM) → pastikan ada arrow breakout.
-
Tarik Fibonacci:
Dari arrow breakout → kepala QM.
-
Entry Buy Stop:
Jika candle breakout di atas awan biru, pasang Buy Stop.
-
Take Profit:
🎯 TP1 = 161.8
🎯 TP2 = 261.8
-
Re-entry:
Jika harga kembali ke zona Bahu-Kepala QM, BUY lagi.
TP = 161.8, sisanya set BEP.
🎯 Kunci Sukses:
-
Gunakan saat market trending.
-
Konfirmasi arah tren + pola QM.
-
Wajib candle di atas awan biru.
💬 "Sistem ini sudah saya uji, dan hasilnya sangat baik. Gunakan dengan bijak, semoga profit selalu menyertai!"