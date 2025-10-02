🚀 True Pin Bars — Smarter, Stricter, Confirmed

Minimize the noise. True Pin Bars gives you the cleanest pin bars, then upgrades them through tiered confirmations so you know when a setup is actually worth your attention.

Tiered signals (optional):

• Dot = raw pin bar detected

• Small arrow = confirmed break of pin high

• Large arrow = stronger break (confirmed)

Candle Strictness: Reduced / Balanced / Max

Pivot Swing Filter(optional): Loose, Regular or Tight pivots to avoid false pins in the middle of noise

Candle Relative Size Requirement: Small / Moderate / Large — to block relatively tiny candles

Confirmation Logic(optional): Upgrades signals if price action truly validates the pin

MA Context: Optional trend or counter-trend filter with your choice of MA type & period

Alerts: Pop-up, sound, or email when new pins form

Unlike basic pin bar indicators, this one doesn’t flood your chart with every wick and shadow. It combines strict geometry, volatility awareness, and forward-looking confirmation checks. You’ll see fewer signals, but the ones that print have a higher chance of playing out.