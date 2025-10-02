True Pin Bars
- Timothy Lee Armstrong
- Version: 1.410
- Mise à jour: 2 octobre 2025
- Activations: 20
🚀 True Pin Bars — Smarter, Stricter, Confirmed
Minimize the noise. True Pin Bars gives you the cleanest pin bars, then upgrades them through tiered confirmations so you know when a setup is actually worth your attention.
Tiered signals (optional):
• Dot = raw pin bar detected
• Small arrow = confirmed break of pin high
• Large arrow = stronger break (confirmed)
Candle Strictness: Reduced / Balanced / Max
Pivot Swing Filter(optional): Loose, Regular or Tight pivots to avoid false pins in the middle of noise
Candle Relative Size Requirement: Small / Moderate / Large — to block relatively tiny candles
Confirmation Logic(optional): Upgrades signals if price action truly validates the pin
MA Context: Optional trend or counter-trend filter with your choice of MA type & period
Alerts: Pop-up, sound, or email when new pins form
Unlike basic pin bar indicators, this one doesn’t flood your chart with every wick and shadow. It combines strict geometry, volatility awareness, and forward-looking confirmation checks. You’ll see fewer signals, but the ones that print have a higher chance of playing out.