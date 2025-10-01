Engulfing Candle supported by MacD signals
- Experts
- Nishaal Rooplall
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA for engulfing candles supported by MacD signals.
This EA combines 2 key technical fundamental details by opening trades and following the trend (based of MacD signals) and opening the trades at the close of an engulfing candle which follows the trend.
Used on any timeframe and any market
Works as follows:
Example for any time chart
Previous candle - Bull
On candle close, if the candle is a bull candle immediately after a bear candle and if it is an engulfing bull candle - Indicator shows buy arrow plus EA opens a buy trade immediately on candle close.
Previous candle - Bear
On candle close, if the candle is a bear candle immediately after a bull candle and if it is an engulfing bear candle - Indicator plus open sell trade
Able to set parameters such as lot size, SL and TP in points.