Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator

🔹 DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator

DMATI is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders identify trend directions and spot key crossovers between two popular moving averages: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average).

It’s perfect for traders who want visual clarity, custom alerts, and reliable trend signals across any symbol or timeframe.

✅ Features

🔸 EMA & SMMA Trend Display
Automatically plots two moving averages with color-coded trend direction:

  • ✅ EMA Uptrend: Blue

  • ✅ EMA Downtrend: Orange

  • ✅ SMMA Uptrend: Green

  • ✅ SMMA Downtrend: Red

🔸 Smart Alerts System
Get notified when:

  • EMA or SMMA changes trend direction (color)

  • Choose popup alerts, sound, email, or mobile notifications

🔸 Customizable Settings

  • Show or hide EMA / SMMA individually

  • Choose your preferred alert types

  • Set alert pause, sound name, and delivery method

  • Option to receive alerts once per event or every time

🔸 Lightweight and Fast

  • Uses built-in iMA() for accurate and fast MA calculations

  • Optimized for performance on all timeframes

📈 Ideal For:

  • Trend-following traders

  • Reversal strategies

  • Those who prefer visual cues and automated alerts

  • Traders who want to monitor moving average behavior in real-time

🔧 Inputs

  • Period : EMA/SMMA period (default: 50)

  • Show MAs : Toggle visibility

  • Alert Options : Choose from 6 different alert types

  • Sound, email, and notification settings

📣 Alerts Options

Choose from one of the following:

  • No alerts

  • SMMA or EMA color (trend) change

🛠️ Compatibility

  • ✅ Works on any symbol (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices)

  • ✅ Works on any timeframe

  • ✅ Compatible with MetaTrader 4

📌 Note

This is not a trading strategy by itself, but a trend detection tool that enhances your existing strategies by showing you where the trend is headed and when key moving average occur.



Plus de l'auteur
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicateurs
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The 4-Color MACD with Alerts is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you clear, color-coded visual signals and flexible alert options for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive real-time notifications . Key Features Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MACD (uptrend weakeni
FREE
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicateurs
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The   4-Color MACD with Alerts   is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you   clear, color-coded visual signals   and   flexible alert options   for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to   quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive   real-time notifications . Key Features   Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MAC
FREE
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Indicateurs
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders identify trend directions and spot key crossovers between two popular moving averages: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want visual clarity , custom alerts , and reliable trend signals across any symbol or timeframe. Features EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving averages with color-coded tr
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis