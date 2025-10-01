FX Robotic EA
- Experts
- Koswattage Sampath Dinesha Perera
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Take full control of your trading with an Expert Advisor built for real market conditions — whether it’s GOLD (XAUUSD) or any currency pair.
Designed with advanced ladder + hedge logic, this EA adapts to market volatility, protects your equity, and gives you consistent trade management without emotions.
✨ Key Features
-
Works on Any Market → Optimized for both Gold and major Forex currency pairs.
-
Buy or Sell in Any Condition → Automatically adapts to bullish or bearish environments.
-
Ladder Trading System → Builds controlled positions step-by-step.
-
Hedge Protection → After ladder completion, the EA places a hedge to lock exposure, then intelligently removes one side for profit capture.
-
Virtual TP & SL → Dynamic Take Profit and Stop Loss management, customizable distances for maximum flexibility.
-
Cycle Mode → Complete auto-reset after closing, ready to start the next cycle without manual intervention.
-
Full Client Control → All inputs are fully customizable, so you decide the risk, ladder steps, hedge distance, SL/TP, and cycle settings.
💡 Why Traders Love It
✔️ Emotional-free trading – no fear, no greed.
✔️ 24/5 operation – never miss an opportunity.
✔️ Strong money management – ladder + hedge system reduces exposure risk.
✔️ Adaptability – works in trending and ranging markets alike.
✔️ User control – easy to configure for conservative or aggressive styles.
📌 Recommendations
-
Minimum balance: $1000
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
-
Timeframes: Works on M1–H4 (recommended M15/H1 for stability)
-
Assets: Gold (XAUUSD) and all major Forex pairs
🚀 Why Choose FX ROBOTIC EA?
This EA is more than just a trading bot — it’s a complete trading system:
-
Enters logically, scales positions safely, hedges when needed.
-
Manages exits with precision using distance-based SL/TP.
-
Automatically cycles for continuous operation.
Take advantage of automation + professional strategy design to transform the way you trade.