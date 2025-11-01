Golden surfer

Follow the trend, manage 7 trades, let profits chase the market
In the ever-changing trading market, most investors face a dilemma between "missing the trend" and "overholding positions"—either missing fleeting breakout opportunities or losing profits due to uncontrolled single-trade risks. This gold one-minute breakout EA, with its core logic of "following the trend without guessing it," combined with a robust risk control of "a maximum of 7 trades," equips your trading with "precise navigation + safety airbag.".
It does not rely on subjective predictions but focuses solely on the most authentic market dynamics: within a 1-minute cycle, it automatically captures signals of price breaking key thresholds and simultaneously places orders to enter the market in line with the trend direction. Whether during the peak volatility of European and American sessions or the accumulation phase of Asian sessions, the EA can lock in opportunities with millisecond-level responsiveness, avoiding the fatigue and errors of manual monitoring while ensuring no missed breakthrough windows that determine direction in a single second.
More importantly, it embeds risk control into the very foundation of trading. Unlike other EAs that engage in "gambler-like" behavior with uncontrolled position expansion, this EA strictly enforces a rule of opening a maximum of 7 trades per single loss. When market conditions reverse, the EA executes its strategy with a preset limit of 7 trades—effectively mitigating risks by spreading costs through rational positioning while fundamentally eliminating the danger of "infinite position expansion leading to liquidation." This ensures every loss remains within your controlled scope.
No need for complex parameter tuning or years of trading experience—just enable the EA, and it will handle the entire process of "identifying breakouts, following trends, and managing positions." Whether you're a full-time trader looking to enhance short-term trading efficiency or a busy professional who wants to capitalize on trends without constantly monitoring the market, this gold one-minute breakout EA can help you profit clearly from favorable trends while ensuring peace of mind through effective risk control.
Now it's time to start, transforming trading anxiety from "guessing directions" into the calmness of "following trends" — where the trend is, profit follows, with risks always locked within 7 orders.
You can start with just $0.01 for $1,000
