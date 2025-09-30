FVG Detector Multi TF
- Indicateurs
- Tetiana Zynovyeva
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This FVG_Detector_Multi_TF_MQL5 indicator is designed for the automatic detection and display of FVG (Fair Value Gap) and Swing High/Low zones on the current chart, as well as from higher timeframes (Multi-TF).
Key Indicator Functions
1. FVG (Fair Value Gap) Detection
The indicator finds FVG — price inefficiency gaps (unfilled areas between the close price of the first candle and the open price of the third candle in a three-candle pattern). These zones are considered important support/resistance levels or liquidity zones in ICT/Smart Money concepts.
- Display: FVG are drawn on the chart as rectangular objects, extending to the right edge of the chart.
2. Multi-Timeframe (Multi-TF) Support
The main feature is the ability to display FVG and Swing from higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) on the current chart.
- Control: Display of data from each higher TF is toggled on/off using buttons on the chart ("H1", "H4", "D1", "W1", "MN1").
- Color Differentiation: FVG from higher TFs are colored differently (bullish_mtf_fvg_color – green, bearish_mtf_fvg_color – orange by default) to make them easily distinguishable from the current TF's FVG.
3. Swing High/Low Detection
The indicator also finds local extremes (Swing) based on three candles (i-1, i, i+1).
- Swing High: The center candle is higher than the adjacent ones. Displayed as a line.
- Swing Low: The center candle is lower than the adjacent ones. Displayed as a line.
- Control: The display of Swing is also controlled by input parameters (show_swing_high, show_swing_low) and a limit.
Settings and Parameters
The user can configure:
- Display of FVG and Swing (on/off) for the current TF.
- The limit on the number of displayed FVG (fvg_bull_count, fvg_bear_count) and Swing (swing_high_count, swing_low_count) for each TF.
- Colors for bullish/bearish FVG of the current TF and higher TFs.
This indicator is a powerful tool for traders using Price Action and Smart Money Concepts, allowing them to view critical liquidity zones simultaneously from different timeframes.