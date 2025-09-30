This FVG_Detector_Multi_TF_MQL5 indicator is designed for the automatic detection and display of FVG (Fair Value Gap) and Swing High/Low zones on the current chart, as well as from higher timeframes (Multi-TF).

Key Indicator Functions

1. FVG (Fair Value Gap) Detection

The indicator finds FVG — price inefficiency gaps (unfilled areas between the close price of the first candle and the open price of the third candle in a three-candle pattern). These zones are considered important support/resistance levels or liquidity zones in ICT/Smart Money concepts.

Display: FVG are drawn on the chart as rectangular objects, extending to the right edge of the chart.

2. Multi-Timeframe (Multi-TF) Support

The main feature is the ability to display FVG and Swing from higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) on the current chart.

Control: Display of data from each higher TF is toggled on/off using buttons on the chart ("H1", "H4", "D1", "W1", "MN1").

Color Differentiation: FVG from higher TFs are colored differently (bullish_mtf_fvg_color – green, bearish_mtf_fvg_color – orange by default) to make them easily distinguishable from the current TF's FVG.

3. Swing High/Low Detection

The indicator also finds local extremes (Swing) based on three candles (i-1, i, i+1).

Swing High: The center candle is higher than the adjacent ones. Displayed as a line .

Swing Low: The center candle is lower than the adjacent ones. Displayed as a line .

Control: The display of Swing is also controlled by input parameters (show_swing_high, show_swing_low) and a limit.

Settings and Parameters

The user can configure:

Display of FVG and Swing (on/off) for the current TF.

The limit on the number of displayed FVG ( fvg_bull_count , fvg_bear_count ) and Swing ( swing_high_count , swing_low_count ) for each TF.

Colors for bullish/bearish FVG of the current TF and higher TFs.

This indicator is a powerful tool for traders using Price Action and Smart Money Concepts, allowing them to view critical liquidity zones simultaneously from different timeframes.