Titan Mt4
- Experts
- Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 15
TITAN MT4 – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence
TITAN MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points.
This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intelligent price behavior analysis.
Real performance shows consistent daily profits ranging between 50 and 100 dollars, with more than 30 trades executed per day, offering users steady and scalable account growth.
Live Performance Monitoring
Telegram: t.me/TITAN_EA or t.me/EA_TITAN
System Specifications
Trading Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)
Trading Style: Automated Scalping
Daily Trades: 30+
Average Daily Profit: 50 to 100 dollars
Minimum Capital: 1500 dollars (Recommended: 2500 dollars for optimal performance)
Key Features of TITAN MT4
Uses advanced AI algorithms to make fast and accurate trading decisions
Fully automated; requires no manual intervention or trading experience
Automatically adapts to changing market conditions
Built-in risk management system to protect capital
Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
Equipped with a day filter to avoid trading on specific days such as weekends
Includes a news filter that pauses trading before and after high-impact economic events
Built-in global stop loss system to safeguard capital when total losses reach a defined percentage
Flexible profit target and stop loss settings, allowing traders to define them either in points or in dollars for optimal risk management
Recommended Environment
MetaTrader 4 platform
VPS hosting for stable and reliable trading in live market conditions
TITAN MT4 is the ideal choice for traders seeking consistent performance, a professional-grade system, and a strategy based on intelligence and real-time analysis, not guesswork.