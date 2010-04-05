TR basket
- Meshari F M Alkhawaled
📌 TR_BASKET — Expert Advisor ( GOLD ) XAUUSD
TR_BASKET is a professional Grid Basket Trading Expert Advisor designed for disciplined, automated trading.
It manages trades in baskets (BUY/SELL), controls daily profit & loss, and adapts to different market sessions — all without using DLLs or external libraries.
🎯 Key Features
Basket Trading Logic – Manages BUY and SELL sides independently with configurable TP/SL in account currency.
Daily Profit & Loss Control – Automatically closes all trades once daily profit or loss targets are reached, with an optional daily lock.
Per-Position Protection – Individual Stop Loss for every order, in addition to basket-level and daily controls.
Trading Sessions – Restrict trading to specific weekdays and custom time windows (e.g., Europe, Asia, US).
Advanced Filters
Candle Filter – Only BUY on bullish candles, SELL on bearish candles.
EMA Filter – Confirm trades using EMA cross (e.g., EMA50 vs EMA200).
Grid Expansion – Adds new trades at a fixed grid distance until the maximum step count is reached.
Robust Closing Logic – Safe order closing with smart retry on next tick if server rejects.
Cooldown & New-Bar Entry – Optional cooldown after closures and entry only at the start of a new bar.
Market-Safe Code – No DLL calls, no external files, fully compliant with MQL5 Market rules.
⚙️ Inputs Overview
Lot Management – Starting lot, step increment, maximum steps.
Basket Targets – Take Profit / Stop Loss in USD per basket side.
Daily Targets – Daily Take Profit / Stop Loss in USD.
Timeframe & Filters – Select timeframe for filters (H1, H4…) and filter mode (None, Candle, EMA).
Sessions – Enable/disable trading per weekday and custom hours.
Entry Control – Cooldown period and new-bar entry option.
📊 Best Use Cases
Major currency pairs and gold with low spreads.
Works best on H1 or H4 timeframes.
Suitable for accounts that allow grid strategies.
Designed for traders who want disciplined automation with strong risk control.
⚠️ Important Notes
This EA does not guarantee profits — it provides a systematic framework to reduce emotional trading and manage risk.
Always test on a demo account before going live.
Use with a reliable broker and proper account size for grid trading.
💡 TR_BASKET = Simplicity + Discipline + Control
Turn your trading into a structured, automated system — and let the EA manage the heavy lifting.
Use This Sectting :
magic=Any
LotStart=0.01
LotStep=0.01
MaxSteps=100
GridStepPoints=150
Slippage=20
MaxSpreadPoints=300
AllowNewSeries=true
WorkTF=60
FilterMode=2
FastEMA=50
SlowEMA=200
UseBasketTargets=true
BasketTP_USD=5.0
UseBasketSL=false
BasketSL_USD=-50.0
UsePerPositionSL=false
SL_Pips=150
ExitMode=0
UseDailyTargets=false
DailyTP_USD=50.0
DailySL_USD=-100.0
LockAfterDailyHit=false
DailyResetHour=0
UseSessions=true
MondayOn=true
MonStart=02:00
MonEnd=15:00
TuesdayOn=true
TueStart=02:00
TueEnd=15:00
WednesdayOn=true
WedStart=02:00
WedEnd=15:00
ThursdayOn=true
ThuStart=02:00
ThuEnd=15:00
FridayOn=true
FriStart=02:00
FriEnd=15:00
CooldownMinutes=1
EntryOnlyOnNewBar=true
LogCloseErrors=false
MaxAccountOrdersCap=0
MaxSymbolOrdersCap=0
AutoScaleLotOnMargin=true
MinLotFallback=0.01