Chandelier Exit Indicator for MT5
- Indicateurs
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Chandelier Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Check all of our products from the link below:
All Products
Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Type of Application: Custom Technical Trading Indicator
-
Level: Intermediate
-
Timeframes: All Timeframes (Multi-Timeframe Support)
-
Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading
-
Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency
What does this indicator do?
The Chandelier Exit Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trend-following and volatility-based indicator that uses an ATR band and buy/sell arrows.
-
When the price crosses the ATR band, the indicator instantly generates a buy or sell signal.
-
This makes it simple for traders to identify trend reversals, capture breakouts, and follow market momentum in any instrument.
Settings of the Indicator
-
ATR Length – adjustable period for Average True Range calculation
-
ATR Multiplier – controls band distance from price
-
Use Close Price for Extremums – refine signals with close-price precision
-
Additional Parameters:
-
Tester Settings – for backtesting and strategy optimization
-
Alert Settings – notifications and alerts on every signal
Benefits of this Indicator
-
Accurate Reversal Detection – shows potential reversal or continuation zones in trending and ranging markets
-
Universal Application – works on all timeframes and trading markets including Forex, Crypto, Stocks, and Commodities
-
Boosts Confidence – helps traders enter and exit trades with precision signals
-
User-Friendly – suitable for both intermediate and professional traders
-
Versatile Tool – can be combined with moving averages, support & resistance, and other technical indicators for stronger trading strategies
Add the Volume Flow Indicator for MT5 to your trading arsenal today and improve your trend analysis, entry timing, and risk management.