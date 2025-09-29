FundPass EA

📌 FundPass EA – The Ultimate Tool to Pass Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, Oanda, The5ers & more)

FundPass EA is specially designed to meet the strict requirements of prop firm challenges such as FTMO, The5ers, Oanda, MFF, and others. With advanced risk management and intelligent trading logic, this EA maximizes your chance to pass evaluations and maintain consistency on funded accounts.

🚀 Key Features:

  • Automated Risk Management

    • Built-in protection for Daily Loss Limit and Max Drawdown according to prop firm rules.

    • Auto lot-size calculation based on account balance and % risk.

  • Multi-Strategy Trading System

    • Supports both trend-following & mean-reversion approaches.

    • Optimized for Forex majors, Gold, and Indices.

    • Signal filters with EMA, RSI, ATR for high-quality entries.

  • Basket TP & Equity Guard

    • Closes all trades once target profit (by % or fixed value) is reached.

    • Equity Guard automatically protects the account when drawdown exceeds the set threshold.

  • Prop Firm Compliance

    • No unlimited martingale, no restricted scalping methods.

    • Built-in spread filter, news filter, and session filter for safe trading.

  • Flexible Modes & Customization

    • Adjustable inputs for Daily Loss, Max DD, and Profit Target for each prop firm.

    • Choose between Challenge Mode (faster pass) or Funded Mode (long-term consistency).

🎯 Why Choose FundPass EA?

  • Designed specifically for prop firm challenges.

  • Boosts your chance of passing FTMO, Oanda, The5ers, and similar programs.

  • Fully automated with smart capital & risk management.

  • Saves time and effort – just set it up once, and let the EA work for you.

🔑 FundPass EA is your key to unlocking prop firm funding and scaling up your trading capital with confidence!


