Three Point Divergence Stepping EA

Are you searching for an expert advisor that capitalizes on one of the most powerful reversal signals in the market, while protecting your capital with an intelligent, adaptive risk management system?

The Three Point Divergence Stepping EA is your solution. This is not just another RSI divergence robot. It employs a proprietary three-point confirmation strategy to identify high-probability market turning points, filtering out the noise and false signals that trap most traders.

💡 The Core Strategy: Confirmed Divergence Signals

Standard divergence EAs often enter trades prematurely. Our EA is different. It waits for a unique, multi-stage confirmation pattern before committing to a trade. This advanced filtering process ensures that the EA enters only when a reversal has a high statistical probability, giving you a significant edge in the market.

This system is designed to find precise entries at the peak of exhaustion for sell trades and the bottom of capitulation for buy trades.

📈 Key Features & Advantages

Proprietary 3-Point Entry System: Go beyond simple divergence. Our EA uses an advanced confirmation technique to drastically reduce false signals and improve entry accuracy.

Dynamic ATR-Based Grid: The distance between follow-up trades is not fixed. It is intelligently calculated based on the market's current volatility (ATR), ensuring the grid adapts perfectly to both trending and ranging conditions.

Automatic Compounding Growth (Auto Lot Scaling): Enable this feature to automatically increase lot sizes in proportion to your account's growth. A powerful tool for accelerating your equity curve over time.

Four Advanced Take Profit Systems: Tailor the EA to your risk appetite! RSI-Based Exit: Classic exit based on opposing market momentum. Stepped TP: An intelligent breakeven-based system for consistent gains. Stepped 2X TP: A more aggressive strategy for quicker profits. Custom 2X TP: Fully customize the TP multipliers for each grid level to match your own strategy.

Powerful MA Trend Filter: Increase your win rate by filtering trades to ensure you are only trading in the direction of the higher timeframe trend (based on the 200 MA).

Advanced Hedge Mode: An optional, sophisticated risk management feature. If activated, the EA can open a counter-trend position to manage risk during unexpected market moves.

Professional On-Chart Dashboard: Monitor performance in real-time. The panel displays vital statistics, including a breakdown of closed trades per level and performance across the Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions.

Fully Customizable: Every parameter is accessible, from RSI settings and divergence conditions to the ATR multiplier and active trading days.

Recommendations

Pairs: Optimized for major currency pairs and XAUUSD (Gold) .

Timeframe: Works on any timeframe, but M1 and M5 are recommended for optimal performance with the trend filter.

Minimum Deposit: A minimum of $1000 is recommended to trade safely with the default settings (0.04 base lot).

Download the free demo today and see the power of its unique strategy in the Strategy Tester! Optimize the settings for your favorite instrument and unlock a consistent and robust automated trading system.