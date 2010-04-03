Crash Indeces Spike Detector

****CRASH INDECES SPIKE DETECTOR******

This indicator gives you clear, separate trading signals from four of the most trusted technical tools — RSI, Moving Averages, Stochastic Oscillator, and Parabolic SAR — each working independently so you can choose the strategies that suit you best.

This advanced, non-repainting and non-lagging system is designed specifically for crash Indices (Crash 1000, Crash 500, Crash 600, Crash 900 & Crash 300) on the 1-minute timeframe and features a powerful trend filter to ensure you only trade in the direction of the market — improving accuracy and consistency.

⚙️ Key Features
📉 Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging

🔎 Independent Signals from RSI, MA, Stochastic, and Parabolic SAR

📊 Enable/Disable Any Indicator Signals Individually

🔁 Trend Direction Filter for Higher Accuracy

⚙️ Full Customization of All Parameters

🕐 Optimized for Crash 1000, Crash 500, Crash 300, Crash 600, Crash 9000 (M1 Timeframe)



After purchase email munyetrader@gmail.com for settings of each crash index


