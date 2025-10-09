CacaoTrade EA MT5

Code Description

This is an automatic Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that opens trades based on comprehensive trend analysis and technical analysis for the Cocoa market (coffee market only).

The strategy uses:

· TEMA (various periods) to identify bullish, bearish or consolidation phases

· RSI, Stochastic, CCI and MACD to confirm trading signals

· Fractals for trade entries at local lows

· Short-term price action analysis is used for precise entry timing.

Key features:

· Automatic opening of multiple BUY orders in bullish trends

· Dynamic Take Profit and Stop Loss based on symbol pip size

· Protection against uncertain trends (consolidation, price near TEMA).

· Indicator handling via handles for fast and accurate readings

· The model sometimes pauses for a few days if it detects anomalies in the price structure. This is not a mistake, but an intended feature of the product.

How to use:

1. Copy the EX5 file into the Experts folder in MetaTrader 5.

2. Launch MT5 and attach the EA to the desired chart.

3. Always test on a demo account first.

Disclaimer:

This is an educational product. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The author is not responsible for any investment decisions or financial losses arising from the use of this EA.