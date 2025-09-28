TriCurrency Z Score Reversion Signal and Scanner

Tri-Currency Z Score Reversion Indicator (MT5)

“I tried it all for nearly twenty years—harmonics, Ichimoku, volume, breakouts, moving averages, divergence, correlations, multi-TF. Helpful, yes—but I wanted a mathematical anchor.”



What is TCZ?

TCZ isn’t a two-pair correlation spread. It’s a tri-currency, parity-aware indicator: when a valid triangle (e.g., EURUSD–GBPUSD–EURGBP, JPY clusters, Gold–JPY) desynchronizes, a short-lived parity gap appears. TCZ converts that gap to a Z-score and times the mean-reversion of this structural residual. It never places orders; it’s a timing tool for discretionary/semi-systematic traders.

How it decides?

Measure & standardize runtime uses “used-Z” for decisions, separate from legacy metrics. Filter noise with gates:

• Entry modes = Break Out (BO) / Re-Entry (RE) with hysteresis; Minimum Z-Slope blocks “soft crosses.”

• Timeframe-adaptive triggers scale Z / overshoot / dominance to the timeframe.

• Half-Life gate (min/max bars) skips too-slow/too-fast regimes. Show who drives the move: at signal/hold, the dominant leg is highlighted; near-signal contribution labels (e.g., “AUDUSD H1 67%”) update live. Keep exits simple: Zero-cross / tight Z-band with confirmation, or Half-Life timeout.

What you see?

Flow HUD : RELAX / TRIGGERED / HOLD / COOL.

Scanner statistical metrics : PF, Win%, W/L, Since; Recommended SL (ATR×/pips) and Exit breakdown (Z+/Z−/TO+/TO−/SL/BE).

One-click handoff : No more manual triple-pair inputs. One click exports a ready-made .set —load it in MT5 and the triad’s parameters are instantly configured.

Accessibility & clarity: 16 pre-built tri-currency sets. Browse them on the dashboard, review live stats (PF / Win% / Since / exits), and download a ready-made .set for any row—from scan to chart in seconds.

Quick start

Attach to any leg in a valid triangle. Set Symbol_Pair1/2/3 to complete the triad (must match broker symbol names) Choose EntryMode = BO or RE; typical Z_EntryThresh ≈ 2.0; Z_LookBack ≈ 150. Exits: Z≈0 band/zero-cross with confirmation, or Half-Life timeout. (Tip) Auto-adapt gates by timeframe; optionally allow Top-K rows only. Dual view on one chart: TCZ bundles Signal (with Z-Oscillator) and Scanner in a single indicator. To show both at once, load the indicator twice on the same chart:

• First load: select Signal (creates the Z-Oscillator subwindow).

• Second load: select Scanner (dashboard overlay).

(Tip) If you want the oscillator in the middle, load Signal first, then Scanner.

Under the hood

Pair-mismatch on-chart alert

Warns if the chart symbol doesn’t match your selected leg. Prevents silent misconfiguration, false signals, and wasted backtests.

Coexistence without conflicts (Signal + Scanner on one chart)

Both modes are namespaced (objects, buffers, alerts, globals), so two loads can share the same chart without interfering . Clean overlays, stable alerts, predictable behavior.

Two-stage protection (BE → Maximum Favorable Excursion trail)

Auto-moves to break-even after the first push, then locks in gains with an MFE-based trail. Cuts give-back, reduces decision stress, and lets winners run.





Representative triads



EURUSD–GBPUSD–EURGBP | USDJPY–EURUSD–EURJPY | AUDUSD–NZDUSD–AUDNZD

Requirements & notes

MetaTrader 5; history for all 3 symbols; timeframe follows chart (typical M15–H4). Not an arbitrage tool; no profit guarantees; the indicator does not place orders.

Because TCZ requires three symbols, the Tester cannot fully emulate multi-symbol live behavior. We strongly recommend a short-term rental to validate it on real charts before buying.

Intro $399 — ends Oct 31, 2025 (JST) → $549