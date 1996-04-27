SAVE Me Please

Auto-Shutdown MT5 Terminal - Saves you from Over-Trading by automatically closing MT5 Termial when daily loss limits are breached

"I'll just make back what I lost..."
"One more trade to break even..."
"I can't end the day red..."

Sound familiar? These thoughts have destroyed more accounts than any market crash. When emotions take over, discipline disappears.

"Rule number one: Never lose money. Rule number two: Don't forget rule number one." - Warren Buffett

⚠️ We strongly advise you to test this system extensively on a demo account to verify its operation and settings.

⚠️ If limit is 100$, due to latency and delay of your terminal it may close it at 110$ during high volatiltiy. But goal is to save you from revenge-trading!

🛡️ Your Automated Discipline Enforcer

Emotional Override Protection

  • Real-time loss monitoring including floating positions you're "hoping" will recover
  • Automatic position closure when daily limit reached - stops revenge spiral
  • System lockdown prevents "just one more trade" syndrome
  • Professional dashboard cuts through emotional fog with cold facts

Breaks These Deadly Trading Habits:

  • Martingale mindset: "I'll double down until I'm right"
  • Hope trading: Holding losing positions expecting miracles
  • Weekend gambling: Holding through gaps expecting favorable moves
  • Averaging down: Throwing good money after bad

📚 Quick Setup Guide

Installation (2 Minutes)

  1. Download and place in MT5 Experts folder
  2. Drag to any chart and enable automated trading
  3. Dashboard appears instantly

Essential Settings

Max Daily Loss: Set YOUR limit (e.g., $100 for $5000 account) Close Positions: YES (stops revenge trading) Close Terminal: YES (forces discipline) Shutdown Delay: 20 seconds (cooling-off period)

Account Size Recommendations:

  • $1,000 account → $30-50 daily limit (3-5%)
  • $5,000 account → $100-150 daily limit
  • $10,000 account → $200-300 daily limit

Dashboard Colors

  • 🟢 Green (0-50%): Safe zone
  • 🟡 Yellow (50-80%): Warning - consider stopping
  • 🔴 Red (80-100%): Emergency shutdown imminent


When Limit Hit:

⚡How It Saves Your Account
  1. ALERT: "Daily loss limit exceeded!"
  2. POSITIONS CLOSE: All trades closed automatically
  3. COUNTDOWN: Default 20-second warning before shutdown your MT5 Terminal
  4. TERMINAL CLOSES: Forces you to stop trading
  5. FRESH START: Resets tomorrow with clean slate

    🛡️ Your Last Line of Defense

    When your emotions scream "just one more trade," this utility whispers "enough for today."

    • Prevents account suicide when emotions are highest
    • Enforces professional standards when willpower fails
    • Breaks the revenge cycle before it starts
    • Protects your capital for real opportunities

    ⚠️ Reality Check: This won't make you rich, but it can prevent you from going broke.

    💡 Pro Insight: Every successful trader automates their discipline. Now you can too.

    🎯 Bottom Line: Small cost. Massive protection. Your account will thank you.


    For day traders, scalpers, and professional forex traders engaged in manual trading or prop trading, this MT5 utility serves as an essential risk management tool that enforces trading discipline through robust account protection. By implementing a strict daily loss limit, this expert advisor provides comprehensive loss prevention and account safety, functioning as both a sophisticated profit loss tracker and real-time risk control dashboard. The system directly addresses critical trading psychology challenges by preventing revenge trading and emotional trading through its automated position closer and emergency shutdown features.


    Ioannis Xenos
    Indicateurs
    Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
    FREE
