Alpha Trend Indicator for MT5

Alpha Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5

What are the specifications of this indicator?

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Type of Application: Custom Trading Indicator

  • Level: Intermediate / Professional

  • Timeframe: All Timeframes (Multi-Timeframe Support)

  • Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading

  • Trading Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Crypto

What does this indicator do?

The Alpha Trend Indicator for MT5 is designed to identify market trends and generate highly reliable buy and sell signals.

  • It plots two bands on the chart.

  • Whenever these two bands cross upward, the indicator generates a Buy Signal.

  • Whenever they cross downward, the indicator generates a Sell Signal.

This makes it easy for traders to spot trend reversals and follow market momentum in any instrument.

Settings of the Indicator

  1. Multiplier – default value is 1.

  2. Common Period – adjust sensitivity to market conditions.

  3. Source of Price – Close, Open, High, Low, or other price modes.

  4. Show Signals – enable/disable signal arrows.

  5. Calculation Mode – option to calculate with or without volume data.

Additional Parameters:

  • Tester Settings – for strategy testing and optimization.

  • Alert Settings – receive notifications and alerts on signal generation.

What are the benefits of this indicator?

Provides accurate entry points in trending and ranging markets.
Works on all timeframes and markets (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities).
Helps traders follow trend reversals with confidence.
Easy to use – suitable for both intermediate and professional traders.
Can be combined with other technical analysis tools for even stronger trading strategies.



