Trade Panel EA with Integrated Statistics DMO

Trade Panel v77.66 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that provides a professional trading interface with integrated statistical analysis, risk management, and automated trading capabilities. This all-in-one solution transforms MT5 into a comprehensive trading workstation with institutional-grade features.

Trade Panel EA represents a comprehensive trading solution that combines manual trading flexibility with automated risk management and technical analysis tools, all within a highly customizable and user-friendly interface.

🎯 Core Trading Features 1. Dual Trading Modes

Real Mode: Direct execution through MT5 broker

Virtual Mode: Simulated order system for testing strategies

Persistent mode selection (saved between sessions)

Visual mode indicators with color coding

2. Order Execution System

Market Orders: One-click BUY/SELL execution

Pending Orders: Buy Stop/Sell Stop Buy Limit/Sell Limit

Auto-slippage calculation based on symbol type (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals)

Execution speed tracking with millisecond precision

Average execution time calculation

3. Virtual Order System

Create virtual pending orders with drag-to-adjust pricing

Visual representation with colored lines and labels

Automatic execution when price triggers

Maximum 100 virtual orders supported

Delete/modify virtual orders via interface

4. Virtual Stop Loss/Take Profit (VSL/VTP)

Independent SL/TP levels not visible to broker

Visual alerts when VSL/VTP levels are hit

Automatic position closure at virtual levels

Real-time P&L calculation for each level

Drag-to-adjust functionality

Audio alerts (different sounds for VSL vs VTP hits)

📊 Risk Management System 1. Position Sizing Calculator

Risk-based lot calculation (% of account)

Auto-calculation when SL price is set

Manual lot size override option

Min/Max lot size limits

Lot step normalization

2. Advanced Risk Controls

Three risk levels: Conservative (0.5%), Moderate (1.5%), Aggressive (3%)

Maximum daily loss limit

Maximum weekly loss limit

Maximum drawdown protection

Emergency stop button

Consecutive loss protection

Maximum open positions limit

Daily trade count limit

3. Risk Monitoring

Real-time drawdown tracking

Daily/Weekly P&L monitoring

Consecutive loss counter

Risk status indicator with color coding

Automatic trading suspension when limits reached

📈 Statistics Panel 1. Performance Metrics

Today's P&L

Yesterday's P&L

Weekly P&L

Monthly P&L

Total P&L

Win rate calculation

Average win/loss amounts

Profit factor

Expectancy

2. Trading Analytics

Best/Worst trade tracking

Maximum drawdown calculation

Win/Loss streaks monitoring

Current streak display

ROI calculation

3. Open Positions Display

Real-time position listing (up to 10 positions)

Individual P&L for each position

Position details (symbol, type, lot, open price)

Total summary (count, volume, P&L)

Sorted by opening time

🔧 Automated Trading Features 1. Break-Even System

Automatic SL adjustment to entry price

Customizable trigger distance (points)

Offset from entry price setting

Position-by-position tracking

2. Trailing Stop

Dynamic stop loss adjustment

Configurable trailing distance

Step-based movement

Individual position tracking

3. Trailing Profit Levels (TPL)

4-level profit protection system

Progressive SL adjustment at profit milestones

Customizable trigger and target levels

Visual notifications

Per-position level tracking

📐 Technical Analysis Integration 1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF)

4 timeframe analysis (M30, H1, H4, D1)

Moving Average trend detection

RSI momentum analysis

Trend alignment scoring

Visual dashboard with color coding

Signal generation (BULLISH/BEARISH/MIXED)

2. Support/Resistance Levels

Swing high/low detection

Multiple detection methods (Fractal, Swing, Volume)

Zone width configuration

Minimum touches validation

Nearest S/R display

Visual lines on chart

3. Pivot Points

Multiple calculation methods (Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woodie)

R1, R2, R3 resistance levels

S1, S2, S3 support levels

Daily/Weekly/Monthly timeframes

Visual representation on chart

4. Volume Analysis

Volume moving average calculation

High volume detection

Volume threshold alerts

Real-time volume monitoring

5. Divergence Detection

Multiple indicators (RSI, MACD, Stochastic, CCI)

Bullish/Bearish divergence identification

Lookback period configuration

Alert system

🎨 User Interface Features 1. Main Trading Panel

Customizable position (4 corners)

Dark theme with configurable colors

Real-time clock and date display

Account type indicator

License status display

Algo trading status indicator

2. Quick Controls

Lot size quick presets (0.01, 0.1, 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 5.0)

One-click hedge function

Reverse position tool

Scale-in options (25%, 50%, 100%)

Scale-out options (25%, 50%, 75%)

Partial close buttons (25%, 50%, 75%)

3. Template System

3 preset templates (Scalping, Day Trade, Swing)

Custom template creation

Save/Load functionality

Quick template application

SL/TP point configuration

🛠️ Position Management 1. Close Functions

Close all positions

Close by type (Buy/Sell)

Close profitable positions only

Close losing positions only

Partial position closure

Emergency close all

2. Modification Tools

Individual position SL/TP modification

Batch SL/TP modification

Remove all SL/TP

Real SL/TP setting (broker-side)

Virtual SL/TP setting (client-side)

3. Position Display

Real-time position lines on chart

Draggable position labels

P&L display for each position

Entry price visualization

Position information tooltips

⚙️ Configuration & Settings 1. Working Hours

Configurable trading days

Time-based trading restrictions

Automatic trading suspension outside hours

2. Alert System

Trade execution alerts

VSL/VTP hit notifications

Risk limit warnings

Visual alert windows

Sound alerts (customizable)

Alert duration settings

3. License System

License key validation

Expiry date/time checking

Demo mode for unlicensed use

Account binding capability

📊 Real-Time Monitoring 1. Account Information

Balance/Equity display

Open positions count

Pending orders count

Virtual orders count

Profit/Loss position counts

2. Market Information

Bid/Ask prices

Spread monitoring

Symbol information

Nearest S/R levels

Current pivot level

3. Performance Tracking

Execution speed display

Average execution time

Slippage monitoring

Connection status

🔐 Safety Features 1. Order Validation

Price validation for pending orders

SL/TP validity checking

Risk/Reward ratio validation

Margin requirement checking

2. System Protection

Maximum lot size limits

Minimum lot size enforcement

Working hours enforcement

Algo trading status verification

3. Error Handling

Comprehensive error logging

Retry mechanisms

Fallback procedures

User notifications

📱 Advanced Features 1. Multi-Position Selection

Hierarchical position selection dialogs

Batch operations support

Individual position targeting

Up to 10 position handling

2. Event Management

Mouse event handling

Keyboard shortcuts

Drag-and-drop functionality

Chart event processing

3. Visual Enhancements

Color-coded profit/loss

Gradient backgrounds

Transparency settings

Z-order management

Dynamic label positioning



