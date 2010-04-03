MaxTrend
- Indicateurs
- Van Minh Nguyen
- Version: 4.8
- Activations: 10
Overview
Key features
-
MACD as the entry trigger with independent confirmatory filters to reduce false signals.
-
ATR-based SL / TP automatically calculated and drawn on chart.
-
Flexible filter set: EMA trend, Fast/Slow EMA alignment, EMA slope, ADX strength, RSI zones, MACD momentum and price-distance rules. Each filter can be enabled/disabled.
-
Visual tools: EMA zone shading, SL/TP lines with price labels, customizable display options.
-
Alerts: Popup, Email and Push notifications for new signals.
-
Performance: optimized for live use; includes parameters to limit signal frequency (minimum bars between signals).
-
Developer-friendly: full source code included for customization.
How it works (strategy summary)
-
Trend confirmation: Supertrend and EMA filters (Fast / Slow / Trend EMAs + EMA slope) determine market bias.
-
Entry trigger (MACD): MACD cross (MACD line crossing the signal line) or MACD histogram momentum change flags a potential entry.
-
Filter confirmation: ADX, RSI, EMA slope and price-distance filters must meet configured thresholds to emit a BUY or SELL signal.
-
Risk management: SL and TP use ATR multipliers; both are drawn on-screen as lines and price labels.
-
Customization: All filters are independently toggleable so traders can fine-tune the indicator for scalping, intraday or swing setups.
Recommended timeframes & usage
-
Scalping: M5–M15 — use faster MACD and lower ATR multipliers.
-
Day trading: M30–H4 — balanced filter set.
-
Swing trading: H4–D1 — smoother MACD and higher ATR multipliers.
-
Real-time signals: RealTimeSignals = true will alert on the current bar but may repaint — prefer signals on closed bars for live execution.
Important warnings
-
Not financial advice. Use only as a technical tool.
-
Always backtest and forward-test on a demo account before trading live.
-
Real-time (current-bar) signals may repaint. For safer execution, use signals confirmed on closed bars.
-
Ensure sufficient historical data is loaded for accurate EMA / ATR / MACD calculations.
Support & documentation
-
Support via MQL5 Messages (Author: Van Minh).
-
The package includes step-by-step installation instructions and support for optimal settings.