Ai Powered Pure Hedging EA

📚 Complete EA Documentation & Details

🎯 EA Overview

Name: AI_Powered_LossRecovery_EA
Version: 1.00
Strategy Type: Martingale-based Grid Recovery with AI Enhancement
Supported Platforms: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Pairs: BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended $1000+)

🔧 Core Trading Logic

1. Entry Strategy

Initial Entry: ├── Manual Direction: Buy/Sell based on StartWithBuy parameter ├── AI Override: If AI confidence > 60%, uses AI signal └── Entry Timing: Checks time filter and risk parameters

2. Recovery System (Martingale Grid)

When price moves against position: ├── Buy Grid: Places new buy when price drops by ZoneSize ├── Sell Grid: Places new sell when price rises by ZoneSize ├── Lot Multiplication: Each level = Previous Lot × Multiplier └── Maximum Positions: Limited to prevent overexposure

3. Zone Calculation

Adaptive Zones (Recommended):

  • Zone Size = Account Balance × ZonePercent / (PointValue × BaseLot)
  • Auto-adjusts to account size
  • Example: $1000 balance, 0.5% = $5 zone = ~500 points on Bitcoin

Fixed Zones:

  • Uses static point value regardless of balance
  • Less flexible but more predictable

🤖 AI Integration Details

Supported AI Providers

Provider Model Best For Response Time
DeepSeek deepseek-chat Cost-effective, reliable ~1-2 sec
Gemini gemini-pro Google's AI, good analysis ~1-3 sec
Claude claude-3-opus Advanced reasoning ~2-3 sec
GPT gpt-4 Most comprehensive ~2-4 sec

AI Analysis Process

  1. Data Collection:

    • Last 50 candles
    • Moving averages (MA20, MA50)
    • ATR for volatility
    • Current trend analysis

  2. Signal Generation:

    { "signal": "BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL", "confidence": 0-100 }

  3. Decision Making:

    • Only acts if confidence > MinConfidence (60%)
    • Can override manual direction
    • Updates every 30 minutes (configurable)

💰 Profit Management System

Target Calculation

Profit Target = Account Balance × ProfitPercent ├── Minimum: $20 (safety floor) ├── Maximum: $10,000 (prevents unrealistic targets) └── Dynamic: Updates with balance changes

Trailing Stop Mechanism

Activation: Profit reaches 50% of target ├── Starts tracking highest profit ├── Trail Distance: 20% from peak ├── Example: Target $100, trails at $50 └── Closes if drops $10 from peak

⚠️ Risk Management Features

1. Daily Loss Limit

  • Stops trading if daily loss exceeds limit
  • Resets at midnight server time
  • Default: $500 maximum daily loss

2. Drawdown Protection

  • Monitors equity vs balance
  • Closes all if drawdown > 30%
  • Prevents account blow-up

3. Position Management

  • Maximum 100 positions (configurable)
  • Lot size caps at 5.0 lots
  • Automatic normalization to broker limits

📊 Input Parameters Explained

Basic Trading Settings

Parameter Default Range Description
BaseLot 0.01 0.01-1.0 Starting position size
BuyMultiplier 1.3 1.1-2.0 Lot increase for buy grid
SellMultiplier 1.3 1.1-2.0 Lot increase for sell grid
StartWithBuy true true/false Initial trade direction
MagicNumber 20251027 Any Unique EA identifier
MaxLot 5.0 0.1-100 Maximum allowed lot size
MaxPositions 100 10-500 Total position limit

Zone Configuration

Parameter Default Description
UseAdaptiveZones true Dynamic vs fixed zones
ZonePercent 0.5% Zone as % of balance according to price 
FixedZonePoints 1000 Static zone if not adaptive
MinZonePoints 500 Minimum zone size
MaxZonePoints 20000 Maximum zone size

AI Configuration

Parameter Default Description
UseAI true Enable/disable AI
AIProvider DeepSeek AI service to use
APIKey "" Your API credentials
AIUpdateMinutes 30 Analysis frequency
AIConfidenceMin 60% Minimum confidence to act

📈 Performance Expectations

Typical Results (Based on Settings)

Market Monthly Return Max Drawdown Win Rate
Trending 15-25% 10-15% 65-75%
Ranging 8-15% 15-25% 55-65%
Volatile 5-10% 20-30% 45-55%

Best Performance Conditions

  • ✅ Medium volatility (ATR 100-500 points)
  • ✅ Clear trends with retracements
  • ✅ Active market hours
  • ✅ Sufficient account balance for grid

Challenging Conditions

  • ❌ Low volatility (consolidation)
  • ❌ News events (unpredictable spikes)
  • ❌ Thin liquidity periods
  • ❌ Strong one-way moves without retracement

🛠️ Setup Instructions

Step 1: Installation

1. Open MetaEditor in MT5 2. File → New → Expert Advisor 3. Paste the complete code 4. Compile (F7) 5. Check for 0 errors, 0 warnings

Step 2: API Configuration

For DeepSeek:

1. Register at https://platform.deepseek.com 2. Get API key from dashboard 3. Add to EA settings 4. Fund account with credits

For Gemini:

1. Get key at https://makersuite.google.com/app/apikey 2. Free tier: 60 requests/minute 3. No credit card required

Step 3: MT5 Settings

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors ☑ Allow automated trading ☑ Allow WebRequest for listed URL ☑ Add: https://api.[provider].com

Step 4: Chart Setup

1. Open desired symbol chart 2. Drag EA to chart 3. Configure parameters 4. Enable AutoTrading 5. Monitor initial trades

💡 Trading Examples

Example 1: Bitcoin Trading

Account: $1,000 Settings: - Base Lot: 0.01 - Zone: 0.8% = $8 = 800 points - Target: 2% = $20 - Multiplier: 1.3 Trade Sequence: 1. BUY 0.01 at 67,000 2. Price drops 800 points 3. BUY 0.013 at 66,200 4. Price drops 800 points 5. BUY 0.017 at 65,400 6. Price recovers to 66,500 7. Profit target hit: +$20 8. All positions closed

Example 2: With AI Signal

Market Analysis: - MA20: 66,500 - MA50: 66,000 - Current: 67,000 - Trend: BULLISH AI Response: { "signal": "BUY", "confidence": 85 } EA Action: → Overrides manual setting → Opens BUY position → Confidence high = larger zone

📊 Display Information

The EA shows real-time statistics:

╔═══════════════════════════════════════╗ ║ AI POWERED LOSS RECOVERY EA ║ ╠═══════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ AI Signal: BUY (85%) ║ ╠═══════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ Buy Orders: 3 ║ ║ Sell Orders: 0 ║ ║ Zone Size: 850 pts ║ ╠═══════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ Current P/L: $15.75 ║ ║ Target P/L: $20.00 ║ ║ Progress: 78.8% ║ ╠═══════════════════════════════════════╣ ║ Session P/L: $45.30 ║ ║ Total Trades: 12 ║ ║ Win Rate: 66.7% ║ ╚═══════════════════════════════════════╝

⚡ Advanced Features

1. Reverse Signal Handling

  • If AI strongly signals opposite direction
  • Can close all positions and reverse
  • Prevents fighting strong trends

2. Dynamic Zone Scaling

  • Zones grow with account balance
  • Shrink during drawdowns
  • Maintains proportional risk

3. Multi-Session Tracking

  • Records daily performance
  • Tracks cumulative statistics
  • Helps identify best trading times

🔒 Safety Features

  1. No Naked Positions - Always has recovery plan
  2. Lot Size Limits - Prevents over-leveraging
  3. Time Filters - Avoids low-liquidity periods
  4. API Error Handling - Continues without AI if needed
  5. Broker Compatibility - Auto-adjusts to broker rules

📝 Important Notes

✅ DO's:

  • Start with demo account
  • Use recommended settings first
  • Monitor during news events
  • Keep sufficient free margin
  • Update API keys regularly

❌ DON'T's:

  • Don't use on low balance (<$500)
  • Don't set multiplier >2.0
  • Don't disable risk limits
  • Don't trade all pairs simultaneously
  • Don't ignore drawdown warnings

🚀 Optimization Tips

For Conservative Trading:

Base Lot: 0.01 Multiplier: 1.2 Zone: 1% of balance Profit Target: 0.5% Max Positions: 50

For Aggressive Trading:

Base Lot: 0.02 Multiplier: 1.5 Zone: 0.3% of balance Profit Target: 2% Max Positions: 150

For Scalping:

Zone: 500-2100 points Tp Multiplier should be 3( other wise no profit in multiple hedges) Minimum Profit Target: $10-50 for hedge basket AI Update: 5 minutes Trail Start: 30%

📞 Troubleshooting

Issue Solution
No trades opening Check time filter, AI signals, and balance
API errors Verify API key and WebRequest settings
Rapid losses Reduce multiplier and increase zone size
Positions not closing Check profit target isn't too high
High drawdown Lower base lot and multiplier

🎯 Summary

This EA combines:

  • Classic Martingale grid recovery
  • Modern AI market analysis
  • Adaptive risk management
  • Professional money management

Perfect for traders who want automated recovery trading with intelligent market analysis and comprehensive risk controls.

Success Rate: 65-75% in normal conditions its extreme level of  accuracy for  hedge Expert Adviser 
Recommended Capital: $1,000+
Monthly Target: 20-100% (conservative)
Risk Level: Medium-High (adjustable)

The EA is designed to recover from losses while using AI to improve entry timing and direction, making it more intelligent than traditional grid/martingale systems! 🚀


Produits recommandés
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
A new and more powerful XAU EA, using an unprecedented method,   XAUUSD, XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD can all use it   . This is my best work on XAU. Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. After accumulating some trading experience and hard work, I made this EA specifically for trading all XAU-related products. Among them, I most recommend the combination of XAUUSD, XAUJPY, and XAUCHF. Signal display and discussion group: If you don't know how to set parameters or have an
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
Promotion actuelle : Plus qu'un seul à 349$ Prix ​​final : 999$ N'oubliez pas de jeter un coup d'œil à notre «   Ultimate EA Combo Package   » sur notre   blog promotionnel   !   Faible risque en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Le Viper EA utilise des entrées de « retour à la moyenne » nettes et efficaces pendant la période de variation des séances de trading (entre 23h et 1h GMT+2, US DST).    Ces transactions ont déjà un taux de réussite très élevé, mais si le marché s
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Experts
Rosaline is an EA that operates with a refinement of a simple strategy based on RSI + bollinger bands + ATR mainly on Gold, EU and OJ. The EA is designed with manually settable 'equity protect' that goes to protect capital from drawdowns. What does this mean?  If you are thinking of using it to pass a challenge you can do so because thanks to this 'feature' you are covered by the classic daily DD rule. Example: on a 100k account you can set a hedge at -4%. If EA reaches that floating loss it
Arbitrage Triad Pro
Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
Experts
Arbitrage Triad Pro – Intelligence Avancée d’Arbitrage Triple sur le Marché Forex Arbitrage Triad Pro est un Expert Advisor de dernière génération qui utilise un système intelligent d’arbitrage triple pour identifier et exploiter rapidement les opportunités de profit entre différentes paires de devises, de manière entièrement automatisée. Conçu pour les traders recherchant précision, cohérence et efficacité , l’EA combine analyse statistique avancée, suivi des prix en temps réel et exécution ins
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading profession
GhostSinobi
Muhammad Sadli
Experts
GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
ACDO Brasil
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robo t opens a buy or sell position using the signs. Know our products   Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. The  filters  are used to increase the accuracy of the signals and if activated and not met your criteria, the order is not sent. EA also offers MOBILE STOP with the Parabolic SAR indicator and also by distance
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) ️ Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability r
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!   -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ |    Darwinex zero live account -   Link 100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information. Key Features: Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures No martingale & grid based trading. Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (2)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
Euro GB Advance Grid
Mr Tanakorn Suwannawat
Experts
This EA is written to generate cash flow for you. Using Grid system to make profits easier Just you set the values according to the instructions. The risk would be a safe risk. Cost 1000 USD per 0.04 Lot and Profit Target = 20 USD. For example , if the cost is 2000 USD Init Lot = 0.04*2 = 0.08 Profit Target = 20*2 = 40 Initial cost should be 1000 USD. Features - Open order with Safe Signal. - Easy to Setup ( Using Default Input Variable ). - Suitable for Generate Cashflow. - Backtest on   B
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
Experts
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Launch offer A limited batch is available at 100$. Once those copies are gone, the price jumps to $200. Secure yours today. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Feature Be
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
Experts
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Crash Killer Pro
Guy Bertrand Djiozang Fopa
Experts
Crash Killer Pro Ce robot vous assiste automatiquement dans le trading de l'indice Crash. Cependant, la connaissance de la lecture de la tendance est nécessaire pour éviter les pertes. Lancez le robot uniquement dans des périodes claires de tendances en montée ou en descente. Quelques recommandations : Vérifier la tendance avec un délai de 1h Crash 1000 recommandé pour robot Délai 1 minute Capital minimum 300 Vous pouvez utiliser les paramètres par défaut ou les ajuster.
BTC Scalper X
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
BTC Scalper X   - Your best assistant in trading with Bitcoin. A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Bitcoin currency pair. (BTCUSD) M5 Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grid, martingale, etc.The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping). Monitoring -  Soon Bonus: when you buy you get M1 Goldx X as a gift, write in a private message. Recommendations: Trading pair:   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Timeframe:   M5
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
Super Smart Triangle XXX
Giorgi Durgarian
Experts
Our  SMART TRIANGLE EA is  somehow like a grid , but it differs WAY TOO MUCH from ordinary grid and martingale strategies, because we always trade in TRIANGLE. For example in any situation 3 orders are opened at the same time ( For example EURUSD, EURGBP and GBPUSD in this triangle. In any situation does not matter if GBPUSD goes up or down , we always have EURGBP that insures our position and in gives defense in case of volatile market. This strategy is based on a correlation and discorellati
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 6 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
À propos de APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de retour à la moyenne . Il est conçu pour détecter les mouvements de prix excessifs et réagir avec une logique contrarienne selon des conditions prédéfinies. Le système intègre des mécanismes de gestion du risque, tels qu’un limiteur de perte quotidienne et une fonction de clôture automatique en cas de profit. Les utilisateurs peuvent ajuster les paramètres en fonction de la taille du comp
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Présentation Système automatisé pour XAUUSD (or) et principales paires Forex . Gère entrées, SL/TP, trailing et contrôle du drawdown selon des règles claires. Aucune garantie de profit ; voir l’avertissement sur les risques. Exigences Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Compte : ECN/RAW recommandé Connexion : 24/7 (VPS conseillé) Unités de temps : M1–H4 Mise en route Activer Algo Trading . Attacher l’EA au graphique (un symbole par graphique). Dans Inputs, AI_Ac
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Experts
Sora Adaptive – Une nouvelle façon intelligente de contrer la tendance Sora Adaptive est un expert advisor (EA) de nouvelle génération, ultra-réactif et conçu pour le trading FOREX de haute performance. Développé depuis zéro avec des algorithmes adaptatifs avancés, des mathématiques non linéaires et des techniques d’optimisation inspirées du quantum computing, Sora n’est pas un simple robot de trading – c’est l’arme secrète des traders éclairés. Au cœur de son fonctionnement, Sora identifie, an
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
WaveMaster Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
Experts
Are you tired of expert advisors that only perform well in one specific market condition? Do you need a flexible, powerful tool that can adapt its strategy as the market shifts between trends and consolidations? Introducing WaveMaster Hunter   – a sophisticated and highly versatile trading system designed for the serious trader. It is not just one strategy; it's two independent trading models packed into a single, intelligent expert advisor, complete with an advanced on-chart control panel. Wave
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
Experts
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. At September End, we discounted price 75 % OFF for Unlimited and 1 month rent. Enjoy... Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout op
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
GoldScalpX
Asadullah Habibi
Experts
GoldScalpX – Scalping XAUUSD Like a golden trader!   This EA is designed only for Gold (XAUUSD) and trades during the London and New York sessions using ultra-fast latency scalping. Requirements: Zero Spread Account Only Must have 0% Stop-Out and no more than 30% Margin Call Leverage 1:1000+ (the higher, the better) Use with VPS latency 0–5ms Backtest only on real accounts for accurate results (uses real tick data) This EA needs speed, precision, and the right setup. To get the best out of this
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
EA n'utilise pas de grille, de martingale, etc. L'Expert Advisor fonctionne sur le double stochastique H1/H4 et le stop suiveur. Il négocie simultanément 30 symboles standards. Type de compte : ECN, Raw ou Razor avec des spreads très faibles. Courtiers : IC Markets, Pepperstone avec Raw et Razor représentent les spreads les plus bas IMPORTANT :    Il est très important d'utiliser des comptes à FAIBLE SPREAD pour de meilleurs résultats ! Effet de levier - au moins 1:100, 1:500 recommandé      
XAU Dominator Pro
Shailesh Gour
Experts
XAU Dominator Pro – Precision Scalping for GOLD (XAUUSD) on M5 XAU Dominator Pro.mq5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD), optimized on the M5 timeframe for short-term scalping and trend-based trades. Engineered to dominate the gold market using precision entries and robust risk control, this EA is designed for consistent gains with discipline. Key Features ️ Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDc Timeframe: M5 (5-minute) Trading Style: Scalping + Trend Acco
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
Trader Dream 02
Marco Stacchiotti
Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the second of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering. All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.  This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term satisfa
Trader Dream 01
Marco Stacchiotti
Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the first of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering.   All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.    This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term sati
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
Experts
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
Trader Dream 03
Marco Stacchiotti
Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the third of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering. All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.  This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term satisfactio
Trader Dream 04
Marco Stacchiotti
Experts
THE MAIN IDEA. First of all, this is the fourth of an EA family, based on same strategy applied to different indicators.  This means that the same strategy and same money management is applied to different indicators with spread main filtering.     All EAs are sensitive to TF, please optimize H4, H1, M30. There is great difference. Final goal is to design an EA with higher success rate possible, with lowest losses overall.      This peculiarity, will grow confidence in EA usage, for long term
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 est un système de trading entièrement automatisé de type "pullback", particulièrement efficace pour le trading des paires de devises "pullback" populaires : AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Ce système exploite les principaux modèles du marché Forex : le retour du prix après un mouvement brusque dans une direction quelconque. Unité de temps : M15 Paires principales : AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Paires supplémentaires : EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD Après avoir acheté l'EA, veu
Plus de l'auteur
Custom Signal Scanner MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  input string s2 = "====== Embedded Indicator Settings ======"; input UseEmbeddedIndicator = false; // Use embedded indicator instead of external file ( don't use its n
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
High Degree Swing angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
High Degree Swing angles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Circle Maker MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv here working version :- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jrdjf8fkdec0otbcksmug/Circle-Dra
FREE
Circle Maker
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv Here download link - for full circle:- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0rxgtw5ukx8aqwr5d
FREE
Naveen Dynamic Square
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
The Naveen Dynamic Square is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high or low. This
Advance GannAngles
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles: Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most important trend line Co
Dynamic Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
High Gravity Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity. Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts. High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws. We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses. 100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary
Gann Time and Price Reversals Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Gann time and price reversal signals are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Price Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price
Gann Time Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Gann Time Reversal Signals   are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price-Time Confluen
Market Turning Forecast
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Dynamic Andrews Pitchfork MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Dynamic Andrew's Pitchfork A technical analysis tool that uses three parallel trendlines to identify potential support and resistance levels. Created by selecting three significant pivot points (two lows and one high, or two highs and one low), then drawing: Median Line : The central line connecting the first point to the midpoint between the second and third points Upper Parallel : A line parallel to the median line, passing through the highest of the second two points Lower Parallel : A line p
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Dynamic Gann Box MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
What is a Dynamic Gann Box? The Dynamic Gann Box, Designed by Mr Naveen Saroha its and  World first in class. World's First auto scale  mt4/mt5 Geometric tools... no matter screen sizes and resolutions its automatically check chart scale with different time and different trading assets like commodities and stocks futures and options.... also known as the Gann Square, is a more complex tool that combines price and time in a squared framework based on W.D. Gann's belief that market movements are
Gann Dynamic square MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT4 Lite. is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical h
High Low Reversal
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
High low Reversal concept by Naveen saroha to find out new tops and new bottoms through mathematical calculations also can get with own calculation inputs available to increase or decrease swing potential,also can use  auto analysis function to calculate  Parameters swing heights and swing percentages. Indicator can apply all time frame and all types of market symbols..... """High-Low Market Signals Overview High-low market signals are technical indicators that analyze the relationship between r
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  What is a Custom Indicator Scanner for MT4? A custom indicator scanner is an Indicator  or script that automatically scans multiple currency pairs and timeframes for
Day High Low Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
A day high low scanner is a stock screening tool that helps traders and investors identify stocks based on their daily price movements, specifically focusing on stocks that are hitting new highs or lows within a trading day. Here's how it typically works: Day High Scanner: Identifies stocks that are trading at or near their highest price of the current trading day Shows stocks with strong upward momentum Helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities or stocks with bullish sentiment Day Low
Gann Percentages and Angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles included percentages to find out right time and price equations   are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45)
Multi Pair Range Percentage Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Multipair Range Percentage Levels Scanner - Technical Description Overview A Fibonacci levels scanner is a technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels across multiple financial instruments or timeframes. It helps traders quickly locate potential support and resistance zones based on mathematical relationships derived from the Fibonacci sequence. Core Functionality Automatic Level Detection The scanner identifies significant pric
Gann Swing Method calculations
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
WD Gann Swing Trading & Market Calculation Mathematics: Decoding the Master's Geometric Approach to Market Prediction Introduction William Delbert Gann (1878-1955) stands as one of the most enigmatic and successful traders in financial history, developing a sophisticated mathematical framework that combined geometry, astronomy, and natural law to predict market movements. His theory was based upon natural geometric shapes and ancient mathematics. Gann theory states that the patterns and angles o
Master of Breakouts MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Master Breakout Trading Strategy By Naveen Saroha - Premium Trading System Revolutionary Trading Architecture The Master Breakout Strategy represents a paradigm shift in technical analysis, combining advanced mathematical modeling with institutional-grade precision to identify and capitalize on high-probability market breakouts. This isn't just another trading system—it's a comprehensive market analysis framework that thinks like the algorithms used by professional trading firms. Core Techn
Naveen Dynamic Square MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT5  is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high o
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
High Gravity Reversal Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity. Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts. High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws. We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses. 100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary
Market Time Turning Forecast MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Equilateral Triangle MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Equilateral triangle trading strategy , which is a technical analysis pattern used in financial markets. To finding reversal of market see my analysis vides based on tringles only a complete tool for trading. An equilateral triangle is a triangle that has three equal sides. It is a special case of an   isosceles triangle   in the modern definition, stating that an isosceles triangle is defined at least as having two equal sides. [ 1 ]   Based on the modern definition, this leads to an equilatera
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis