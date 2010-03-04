Nova PCH Trader is a disciplined automation of the Price Channel — a tool that tracks dynamic upper and lower boundaries to define market structure and potential breakout or reversal points. This EA interprets the channel to identify clear trading opportunities, acting only when price interacts meaningfully with the channel edges.

Instead of reacting to every market fluctuation, Nova PCH Trader waits for structured setups: trades are executed when price respects or decisively breaks the channel, filtering out noise and weak moves.

It’s a simple, channel-based approach — trading with clarity, discipline, and timing.

Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova PCH Trader:

Price Channel, Fully Automated

Uses the upper and lower boundaries to define clear entry and exit rules.

Channel-Based Signals

Trades only when price interacts meaningfully with the channel edges.

Built-In Risk Management

Every trade includes a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Cross-Market Applicability

Effective on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — from H1 to daily charts.

Clear, Efficient, Transparent

Fast execution, simple logic, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova PCH Trader provides a structured, channel-focused tool for disciplined trading.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases to $350.