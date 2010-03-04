Nova HAR Trader is a disciplined automation combining Heiken Ashi and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) — blending trend smoothing with momentum confirmation for precise trade execution. This EA analyzes Heiken Ashi candles to identify clear trend direction, while RSI confirms overbought or oversold conditions to filter entries and exits.

Instead of reacting to every small swing, Nova HAR Trader waits for aligned signals: trades are taken only when Heiken Ashi shows a clear trend and RSI confirms momentum, reducing noise and weak setups.

It’s a clean, rules-based approach — trading with structure, timing, and discipline.

Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova HAR Trader:

Heiken Ashi + RSI, Fully Automated

Combines trend smoothing and momentum confirmation with precise entry and exit rules.

Trend & Momentum Confirmation

Trades only when Heiken Ashi trend aligns with RSI signals.

Built-In Risk Management

Each trade includes a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Cross-Market Applicability

Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — effective from H1 to daily charts.

Clear, Efficient, Transparent

Fast execution, simple logic, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova HAR Trader provides a structured, dual-indicator approach for disciplined trading based on trend and momentum.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases to $350.