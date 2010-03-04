Nova DPO Trader

Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns.

Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, reducing noise and filtering out weak setups.

This approach focuses on timing and structure, giving trades context and discipline while respecting the market’s natural cycles.

Licenses are limited at launch pricing, before the full price rises to $350.

Why traders choose Nova DPO Trader:

  • DPO Indicator, Fully Automated
    Implements the classic Detrended Price Oscillator with strict entry and exit rules.

  • Cycle-Focused Signals
    Trades only when short-term cycles indicate potential reversals or continuations.

  • Risk Management Built In
    Every position comes with a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

  • Cross-Market Applicability
    Works effectively on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — suitable for H1 to daily charts.

  • Clear, Efficient, Transparent
    Simple rules, fast execution, and no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees results — but Nova DPO Trader provides a systematic, cycle-focused tool to trade short-term market movements with discipline.

Try the demo today and secure your license before the price increases to $350.


