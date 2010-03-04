SmartGridEA v3
- Experts
- Zheng Gang Sun
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
🚀 Smart Trading Session Filter - MQL4/5 Expert Advisor Component
Key Features:
🔥 Automatically restricts your EA trading to optimal market hours, eliminating off-hour risks!
Core Capabilities:
✅ Intelligent Session Detection - Real-time monitoring of trading hours across instruments
✅ Automatic Trade Control - Suspends all trading activities during market closure
✅ Multi-Market Support - Compatible with Forex, Stocks, Futures, Cryptocurrencies
✅ Timezone Intelligence - Automatically adapts to global exchange timezones
✅ Holiday Filtering - Built-in database of global market holidays
Problem Solving:
❌ Prevent accidental trades during weekends/holidays
❌ Avoid large order execution in low-liquidity periods
❌ Eliminate technical risks during exchange maintenance
❌ Reduce unnecessary overnight financing costs
Technical Advantages:
⚡ Lightweight code with <0.1% CPU usage
⚡ Seamless compatibility with all major EA strategies
⚡ Supports both MT4/MT5 platforms
⚡ Zero complex configuration - install and profit
Ideal For:
-
Automated trading enthusiasts
-
Multi-strategy portfolio managers
-
Risk-conscious institutional investors
-
Retail traders seeking EA stability enhancement