SmartGridEA v3

🚀 Smart Trading Session Filter - MQL4/5 Expert Advisor Component

Key Features:
🔥 Automatically restricts your EA trading to optimal market hours, eliminating off-hour risks!

Core Capabilities:
 Intelligent Session Detection - Real-time monitoring of trading hours across instruments
 Automatic Trade Control - Suspends all trading activities during market closure
 Multi-Market Support - Compatible with Forex, Stocks, Futures, Cryptocurrencies
 Timezone Intelligence - Automatically adapts to global exchange timezones
 Holiday Filtering - Built-in database of global market holidays

Problem Solving:
❌ Prevent accidental trades during weekends/holidays
❌ Avoid large order execution in low-liquidity periods
❌ Eliminate technical risks during exchange maintenance
❌ Reduce unnecessary overnight financing costs

Technical Advantages:
⚡ Lightweight code with <0.1% CPU usage
⚡ Seamless compatibility with all major EA strategies
⚡ Supports both MT4/MT5 platforms
⚡ Zero complex configuration - install and profit

Ideal For:

  • Automated trading enthusiasts

  • Multi-strategy portfolio managers

  • Risk-conscious institutional investors

  • Retail traders seeking EA stability enhancement

📧 邮箱 | Email: alexszg@outlook.com
