Ready to elevate your trading with clear, high-confidence signals?

Unlock the Power of Triple-Confirmation Trading!

Stop chasing weak signals and start trading with conviction. The Triple Power Indicator is your ultimate tool for identifying high-probability trend moves. We've combined three of the most powerful and reliable technical indicators—Parabolic SAR, MACD, and Exponential Moving Average—into one dynamic system, giving you an unmatched edge in the market.

Why You Need This Indicator:

Unbeatable Confidence: Our system requires triple confirmation (Price vs. EMA, PSAR direction, MACD momentum) before generating a signal. This rigorous filtering minimizes noise and maximizes the quality of your trade setups.

See Signals Instantly: Get clear, non-repainting Buy (Lime) and Sell (Red) arrow signals directly on your chart, showing you exactly when the market alignment is strongest.

Know Your Strength: No more guessing! The indicator displays the Signal Strength (WEAK, MEDIUM, STRONG) right on the chart panel. Use STRONG signals for full-size trades and MEDIUM/WEAK signals for caution or consolidation plays.

Never Miss a Move: With comprehensive Alerts, Mobile Notifications, and Email Notifications, you'll be instantly notified of new opportunities, even when you're away from your desk.

Key Features and Parameters:

We've made it easy to customize the indicator to suit your specific trading style and market conditions.

SAR_Step (Parabolic SAR Step): Controls the sensitivity of the PSAR. Recommended: 0.01 to 0.02.

SAR_Maximum (Parabolic SAR Maximum): Sets the maximum acceleration factor for the PSAR. Recommended: 0.2.

MACD_Fast (Fast EMA Period): Sets the period for the faster Exponential Moving Average in the MACD calculation. Typically 12 or 64.

MACD_Slow (Slow EMA Period): Sets the period for the slower Exponential Moving Average in the MACD calculation. Typically 26 or 128.

MACD_Signal (Signal Line SMA): Sets the period for the Simple Moving Average of the MACD difference line. Typically 9.

EMA_Period (Trend Filter EMA): The main period for the Exponential Moving Average used as the core trend filter. Recommended: 50 to 200.

Enable_Alerts: Turn standard MT4 pop-up alerts ON or OFF.

Mobile_Notifications: Send real-time alerts to your mobile device via the MT4 app.

Alert_Delay_Seconds: Prevents alert spam by setting a minimum time between notifications.

Stop Waiting. Start Profiting.

The market is moving, and the right time to secure your advantage is now. Don't let indecision or low-quality signals keep you on the sidelines.

Download the Triple Power Indicator today and experience the confidence that comes with trading a robust, triple-confirmed system!