Momentum Master

Unlock your trading potential with Momentum Master, the smart indicator designed to help you navigate the markets with confidence. This powerful tool provides clear, actionable signals by combining the strengths of multiple proven indicators. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to precision trading.

Momentum Master is more than just a signal provider; it's your personal market analyst. It uses a unique combination of Moving Averages (EMA 34 & 55) to identify the trend, MACD for trade confirmation, and Stochastic and CCI for perfect entry timing. The result? High-quality signals that are easy to follow, whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader.

Key Advantages & Features

  • Effortless Trend Identification: The EMA cross (34 and 55) clearly shows you the direction of the trend, so you're always trading with the market's momentum.

  • High-Probability Signals: By filtering signals through a combination of MACD, Stochastic, and CCI, the indicator generates only the most reliable trade opportunities.

  • Customizable Filters: You have full control! Turn on or off the Stochastic and CCI filters to match your personal trading style, giving you either more signals or more selective ones.

  • Instant Alerts: Never miss a perfect entry again. Momentum Master can send you real-time alerts via pop-up, push notification, and email as soon as a new signal is detected.

  • Simple Visuals: Clear, easy-to-read buy and sell arrows appear directly on your chart, making it simple to spot potential trades at a glance.

Parameters

Momentum Master is highly customizable to fit your specific needs. Here are the key parameters you can adjust:

  • Fast_MA_Period: Set the period for the faster EMA (default: 34).

  • Slow_MA_Period: Set the period for the slower EMA (default: 55).

  • UseStochasticFilter: A simple true/false option to enable or disable the Stochastic filter.

  • UseCCIFilter: A simple true/false option to enable or disable the CCI filter.

  • EnableNotify, SendAlert, SendApp, SendEmail: Choose your preferred alert methods to stay informed on the go.

Don't let valuable trading opportunities slip away. Download Momentum Master today and take the first step toward smarter, more confident trading. Your journey to trading success starts here!


