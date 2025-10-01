FX Order Flow Index MT5

Track real-time FX Order Flow Index values across any historical time frame, built to work hand-in-hand with the FX Order Flow indicator.

It tracks strength over time and supports up to 10 currency-related markets, including gold (XAU/USD) and bitcoin (BTC/USD).

Important!

After downloading the indicator, you must manually add the assets. Copy and paste the following into the “Symbols” field:

EUR,USD,CAD,GBP,JPY,AUD,CHF,NZD

This is required for the indicator to function correctly, and all markets the indicator analyzes must be open.

If you’d like to include additional cunrrecy-related assets, such as gold or bitcoin, simply add them to the list. For example:

EUR,USD,CAD,GBP,JPY,AUD,CHF,NZD,XAU,BTC

Note that your broker must support the symbol for it to work.


How It Works

The model is based on two key moving averages—a fast 5-period EMA and a slow 10-period EMA—used to classify the trend direction of each currency pair as bullish, bearish, or neutral. While these settings are customizable, the default configuration is generally recommended. The 5-period EMA represents roughly one week of trading, while the 10-period EMA reflects about two weeks—both widely accepted intervals for analyzing order flow.

To evaluate the strength of a specific currency (e.g., EUR), the indicator analyzes all currency pairs that include it (such as EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CAD, etc.). For each pair, the moving averages are assessed as follows:

  • Rising → +1

  • Falling → -1

  • Flat → 0

For example, if the EUR/USD moving averages are rising, EUR receives a +1.

The scores are then summed to produce an overall strength score. For EUR, this ranges from -7 to +7, reflecting its relative performance against the seven other major currencies. If more currencies are included in the analysis, the range expands accordingly—for instance, comparing EUR against nine currencies would yield a range of -9 to +9.

  • +5 or higher → Very Bullish: EUR is outperforming most or all other majors

  • +1 to +4 → Bullish: Moderate buying pressure

  • 0 → Neutral: Minimal directional bias

  • -1 to -4 → Bearish: Moderate selling pressure

  • -5 or lower → Very Bearish: EUR is underperforming across the board

The results are displayed in a histogram, which tracks the historical strength over time.

You can click on a market to highlight its trend so it stands out against the others (see screenshots).


Parameters

  • History Period: 20

  • Symbols: ← Insert assets here

  • Time Frame: Current (1 Minute to Monthly)

  • Fast MA: 5

  • Slow MA: 10

  • MA Type: Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear Weighted

  • Font Size: 16

  • Broker Suffix:

