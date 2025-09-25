RSI Counter Trend

The RSI Counter Trend uses only one RSI indicator to identify oversold and overbought conditions and opens positions accordingly. All exits are indicator based. Included is the screenshot of AUDCAD back test from January 2010 to September 2025. The settings used for this back test are the default except for lot size which is 0.01. 

Remember that NO SINGLE TRADING STRATEGY IS FOOLPROOF! I do not promise good returns as past performance will never guarantee future results.

Trade well.


