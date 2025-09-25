Trend Line GEN

This indicator automatically draws trendlines based on significant swing points (highs and lows) on the chart. These lines act as dynamic support and resistance levels to assist in trading decisions.

Key Features

  • Automatic Swing Detection: Identifies pivot highs and pivot lows automatically.

  • Flexible Slope Calculation: Choose the slope calculation method based on ATR (volatility), Stdev (standard deviation), or Linreg (linear regression).

  • Clear Visualization: Displays historical lines as solid and projects future lines as dashed.

  • Full Customization: Adjustable settings for period, slope multiplier, and colors.

Use in Trading

  • Support & Resistance Identification: Upper lines act as resistance, while lower lines act as support.

  • Breakout Confirmation: Indicates potential breakouts when price significantly breaks through one of the lines.

  • Trend Direction Reading: The slope direction helps confirm the ongoing trend.


Plus de l'auteur
GEN Target Trend Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicateurs
INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals. This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis