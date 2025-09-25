Trend Line GEN
- Indicateurs
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Version: 1.0
This indicator automatically draws trendlines based on significant swing points (highs and lows) on the chart. These lines act as dynamic support and resistance levels to assist in trading decisions.
Key Features
-
Automatic Swing Detection: Identifies pivot highs and pivot lows automatically.
-
Flexible Slope Calculation: Choose the slope calculation method based on ATR (volatility), Stdev (standard deviation), or Linreg (linear regression).
-
Clear Visualization: Displays historical lines as solid and projects future lines as dashed.
-
Full Customization: Adjustable settings for period, slope multiplier, and colors.
Use in Trading
-
Support & Resistance Identification: Upper lines act as resistance, while lower lines act as support.
-
Breakout Confirmation: Indicates potential breakouts when price significantly breaks through one of the lines.
-
Trend Direction Reading: The slope direction helps confirm the ongoing trend.