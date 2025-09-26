MidasScalper Pro

This Expert Advisor was developed by me after extensive testing and continuous adjustments.

Main features of MidasScalper Pro

• Capital Safety
The system does not use risky methods such as grid or martingale.

• Transparency
You can monitor in real time how the model “thinks” and what probability it assigns to each trade (BUY/SELL).
It is also possible to configure whether it will trade with or against the trend.

• Fundamentals
Operates in a full 24-hour format on higher timeframes.
You decide whether it should run 24 hours a day or only during specific sessions.
Based on Smart Money Concepts and indicators such as EMA.

Getting started (takes only 1 minute):

  1. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart.

  2. Set the risk — I recommend starting with 0.01 and then increasing. Minimum deposit: $100. Recommended: $500

  3. Leverage: 1:500.

  4. Choose the model that best fits your profile. A detailed description of each model is provided below.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me — I will be happy to guide you on setup and risk management.
Don’t forget to enable Auto-Trading. VPS is highly recommended.

Important points before purchasing

  • Stop Loss can be adjusted according to your preference and does not indicate a malfunction of the system.

  • Profitability should be evaluated over longer periods, such as a full month, rather than just a few days.

  • In the world of algorithmic trading, it’s easy to be impressed by EAs that show “perfect” equity curves.

  • The MidasScalper Pro was not designed to shine only in flawless backtests, but to deliver solid and consistent performance in real, unpredictable markets.



    Preços

    Compra:
    Para equilibrar os interesses tanto do comprador quanto do vendedor, o preço aumentará gradualmente.

    Preço          

    Copy

    50 USD

    79 USD

    PROMO EXPIRES 09/29

    3

    99 USD

    5

    149 USD

    10

    249 USD

    15

    399 USD

    30

    599 USD

    50




    Lucas Baza
    18
    Lucas Baza 2025.09.27 00:42 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Azulae Melo De Araujo Junior
    199
    Réponse du développeur Azulae Melo De Araujo Junior 2025.09.27 00:46
    Thank you, Lucas
    Répondre à l'avis