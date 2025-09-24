Donchian Queen MT5

Donchian Queen is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to detect trend breakouts using Donchian Channels.

It aims to capture strong market moves with strict risk management and a focus on the risk/reward ratio.

Unlike many EAs that promise unrealistic win rates (90% or more) but fail to survive real market conditions, Donchian Queen is designed to make the most of each breakout, prioritizing trades with higher potential profit than the losses assumed.


Note: All backtest results cover the period from January 1, 2024 to September 23, 2025, and were generated using 1:30 leverage. This range was chosen to reflect the current market dynamics and provide realistic trading conditions.

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Leverage: minimum 1:30

  • Deposit: minimum $250

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Broker: any


Recomended Settings:

  • Donchian Channel Period: 20

  • Channel Offset: 0.2

  • Auto LotSizing: true

  • Risk %: 10.0

  • Slippage: 50

  • Max drop: 1000.0

Key Features

  • Breakout strategy with Donchian Channels: identifies new highs and lows.

  • Advanced risk management: fixed lot size or risk-based auto lotsizing.

  • Extra safety control: automatic closure on sharp intrabar price drops.

  • No martingale, grid, or dangerous hedging techniques.


Why Choose Donchian Queen

This EA is designed with a long-term focus, applying a realistic approach to capital management and prioritizing consistency over win rate.

Recommendation: For continuous and stable operation, it is recommended to run Donchian Queen MT5 on a reliable VPS server
