Triple Chart Navigator MT5
- Utilitaires
- Part-time Day Trader
- Version: 1.0
With Triple Chart Navigator, traders can scroll through the Market Watch quickly on three synchronized minicharts. Navigate symbols using keyboard keys or on-chart buttons, and open any chart instantly with a single click.
Key Features
Fast Navigation — scroll through up to 150 Market Watch symbols with arrow keys or on-chart buttons.
One-Click Expand — open any mini-chart into a full chart instantly.
How It Works
- Open a clean chart (no indicators or EAs) and attach Triple Chart Navigator.
- Resize the mini-charts panel — just drag the sub-window border upward to expand.
- Make sure the chart is active (in front) when scrolling using keys — otherwise arrow keys won’t work.
Automatic Light/Dark Mode
Input Settings
Quick overview of inputs that may require explanation.
Max Symbols in Panel – Defines how many symbols can appear in the panel. The order of symbols follows the Market Watch list.
Symbol Name Display – Attempts to remove prefixes, infixes, or suffixes added by brokers for a cleaner display of symbol names. (Beta feature)
Template for New Chart – Applies a chosen chart template when opening a new chart via the button click. Enter the full template name, including extension.
Notes & Limitations
Strategy Tester: Triple Chart Navigator cannot be used in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
Indicators: The colors and styles of indicator lines cannot be changed. This is a limitation in MT5.